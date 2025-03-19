Republican Sen Murkowski prepared to 'take the criticism' over DOGE pushback

A Republican senator has vowed to remain vocal against some of the Trump administration's actions, even if it means risking a billion-dollar opposition campaign funded by billionaire Elon Musk.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who previously claimed actions taken by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) could have "incredibly troubling" outcomes, suggested that Musk may "take the next billion dollars that he makes off of Starlink and put it directly against me" if she remains critical of the administration.

"And you know what, that may happen. But I'm not giving up one minute, one opportunity to try and stand up for Alaskans," the senator, whose term is up in 2029, said while speaking to voters in Alaska on Tuesday. "I'm gonna take the criticism that comes."

Murkowski also suggested that other lawmakers choose to "duck and cover" rather than speak out against the administration over fears of being primaried in their next elections.

ELON MUSK IN ‘SHOCK’ OVER DEMS' ALLEGED ‘HATRED AND VIOLENCE,’ LAMENTS ‘DERANGED’ ATTACKS ON TESLA PLANTS

"That's why you got everybody just zip-lipped, not saying a word, because they are afraid they're going to be taken down, they're gonna be primaried, they're gonna be given names in the media," the senator said. "You know what? We cannot be cowed into not speaking up."

BUCKING TRUMP ORDER, GOP SENS. MURKOWSKI AND SULLIVAN PUSH TO CHANGE MOUNT MCKINLEY'S NAME BACK TO DENALI

Murkowski has been critical of some actions taken by the Trump administration, voting against the confirmation of the president's pick to head the Department of Defense, Secretary Pete Hegseth.

The Republican also spoke out against Trump and Vice President JD Vance following their heated meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

"This week started with administration officials refusing to acknowledge that Russia started the war in Ukraine. It ends with a tense, shocking conversation in the Oval Office and whispers from the White House that they may try to end all U.S. support for Ukraine," Murkowski wrote in a post on X in March.

"I know foreign policy is not for the faint of heart, but right now, I am sick to my stomach as the administration appears to be walking away from our allies and embracing Putin, a threat to democracy and U.S. values around the world."

Musk has suggested that he will fund primary challenges against Republican lawmakers who break with the Trump agenda.

The billionaire, in response to a report posted to X making the suggestion about his potential involvement in future GOP elections, said in a November 2024 post, "How else? There is no other way."

"Until Alaskans tell me, Lisa, it's just not working anymore, I'm gonna give you every last breath that I have, and I'm gonna try to solve every little problem, and I'm not gonna compromise my own integrity by hiding from my words when I feel they need to be spoken," Murkowski said on Tuesday.

The senator said that while she has disagreements with Trump, she is going to find "constructive" ways to work with him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to DOGE and Murkowski for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.