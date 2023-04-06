Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missouri
Published

Republican Jay Ashcroft enters race for Missouri governor

MO top election official campaigning to replace Gov. Mike Parson

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Missouri’s top election official Jay Ashcroft on Thursday announced he's running for governor as a Republican.

The secretary of state is campaigning to replace GOP Gov. Mike Parson, who is prohibited by term limits from running again in 2024.

Ashcroft’s candidacy has been widely expected. A political action committee supporting him has already raised $1.3 million, and Ashcroft said he has raised about $700,000.

He enters the race with considerable name recognition after serving as secretary of state since 2017, and the Ashcroft family is a political legacy in Missouri. Ashcroft's father, John Ashcroft, served as Missouri governor, a U.S. senator and U.S. attorney general under former President George W. Bush.

MISSOURI LEGISLATURE LATEST TO JOIN TAX RELIEF BANDWAGON

Missouri’s top election official Jay Ashcroft entered into the race for Missouri governor.

Missouri’s top election official Jay Ashcroft entered into the race for Missouri governor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other gubernatorial hopefuls include Republican state Sen. Bill Eigel, who is considering entering the race.

Ashcroft said Missouri Republicans have not done enough despite controlling both the governor's office and both the Missouri House and Senate.

"Red states like Florida, Texas, Tennessee, even Indiana and Arkansas, have become examples of conservative leadership while Missouri Republicans, who control every statewide office and have supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature, have failed to deliver," Ashcroft said in a statement. "I’m running to change that."

More from Politics