Steve Scalise, Jim Jordan hit back at Pelosi for calling GOP 'enemies of the state': Democrats 'want chaos'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., on Tuesday blasted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for calling Republicans "domestic enemies of the state."

“They want that chaos, they want the confusion because they know the president of the United States is going to win on Election Day, but, they want to keep counting just like they did in New Jersey four weeks after their primary election,” Jordan told "Fox & Friends."

“Imagine if it takes six weeks to figure out who won one congressional primary. Now they’re talking about live ballots being mailed out to everyone and then counting ballots,” Jordan said.

Jordan said Americans want a “fair and secure election.”

“The speaker saying the things she does does not help things, only hurts things,” Jordan said.

Pelosi escalated her attacks toward President Trump and GOP lawmakers Monday, describing them as "domestic enemies" over their opposition to universal mail-in voting.

During an interview on "MSNBC Live" with anchor Ayman Mohyeldin, Pelosi slammed Trump's repeated rhetoric opposing mail-in voting and accused him of "scaring" potential voters and welcoming Russian interference in the upcoming election.

"The Russians were there and they are there now 24/7 trying to interfere in our election, but they're not the only ones," Pelosi said. "We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and our honoring of the Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States."

The speaker then urged Democrats to "mobilize," "organize" and not allow Trump to "deter anybody from voting."

Scalise doubled down on Jordan’s statements, saying “there is no place for that hypercharged language that Pelosi uses.”

“Enemies of the state and all of this -- that’s the hypercharged language that led a gunman trying to kill every Republican on the ballfield. Why don’t we talk about issues? They don’t want to talk about issues,” said Scalise, who was shot in 2017 while Republican lawmakers were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Scalise went on to say, “In Louisiana, we sent an election commissioner to jail for voter fraud. This idea that it doesn’t happen. If you mail millions of ballots to people who aren’t even legally on the rolls and that’s what would happen. You ask any secretary of state. Everyone one of them has about 10% or more of people on their voting rolls that aren’t properly registered; whether they moved or something else. This idea that you’re just going to have millions of ballots sitting around weeks and weeks later.”

Fox News' Joseph Wulfson contributed to this report.