Rep. Greg Steube says he's cleared to fly following devastating ladder fall, will return to DC this month

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., shared some good news on Wednesday amid his weeks-long recovery from a devastating ladder fall at his Sarasota home earlier this year.

"I’m happy to report my doctor has cleared me to fly. I am looking forward to returning to D.C. later this month!" Steube wrote on Twitter, announcing he would be returning to in-person work at the Capitol.

Steube was seriously injured in the 25-foot fall while doing yard work on Jan. 18 and was rushed to Sarasota Memorial's intensive care unit, where he spent the following four days being treated for his injuries.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends" in January, Steube attributed his inability to fly to a punctured lung he sustained from the fall

A delivery driver named Darrell Woodie witnessed Steube's fall and called 911 for help. Woodie said he went to Steube's house to congratulate him on his recent election victory, but instead saw the fall. He told the dispatcher he didn't think anyone else was home because only the congressman's dogs came to the door.

Steube later saluted Woodie for being a Good Samaritan, and both attributed the positive outcome of the situation to "God's grace."

"God’s hand was all over this," Steube said during an appearance on Fox News in February. "I just want to thank Woodie for healing the Word of God and being obedient to the Word."

Steube was released from the hospital on Jan. 22, and spent the last few weeks recovering at home while working remotely.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.