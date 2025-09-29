Reporter's Notebook: Trump holds bipartisan meeting with congressional leaders as Wednesday shutdown looms

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump meets Monday at 2 p.m. ET with top bipartisan, bicameral congressional leaders as the clock ticks down toward a potential government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday.

But there is little optimism for the meeting.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have not met with Trump since he returned to office. Democrats are insisting on subsidies to make Obamacare coverage cheaper and a reinstatement of money cut for public radio and television.

Previous meetings between Trump and top Democrats have ended badly. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stormed out of one such session.

The prospects of a shutdown are extremely high. There have been no talks or trading of offers for weeks. The House approved a stopgap bill to simply renew all existing funding at present levels, and then they left town.

Only the Senate is in session today. The Senate likely re-votes a procedural vote which failed just to start debate on the House-approved bill tomorrow, hours before the deadline. That needs 60 yeas to break a filibuster. Otherwise, the government is on cruise control for a shutdown.

House Republicans may not be in Washington, but House Democrats will descend on the Capitol late this afternoon for a caucus meeting.