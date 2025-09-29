Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Reporter's Notebook: Trump holds bipartisan meeting with congressional leaders as Wednesday shutdown looms

Schumer and Jeffries to meet with Trump for first time since he returned to office

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Rep. Lisa McClain calls out 'radical Democrats' as shutdown looms Video

Rep. Lisa McClain calls out 'radical Democrats' as shutdown looms

Senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram and Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., join 'Fox News Live' to give insight on the funding dispute that could lead to a government shutdown if not resolved and how it could affect the country.

President Donald Trump meets Monday at 2 p.m. ET with top bipartisan, bicameral congressional leaders as the clock ticks down toward a potential government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. 

But there is little optimism for the meeting. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., have not met with Trump since he returned to office. Democrats are insisting on subsidies to make Obamacare coverage cheaper and a reinstatement of money cut for public radio and television.

Previous meetings between Trump and top Democrats have ended badly. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., stormed out of one such session.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN CHANCES ASTRONOMICAL AS CONGRESS BARRELS TOWARD DEADLINE

Chuck Schumer with his arms up

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., left, hold a news conference at the Capitol in Washington on June 11, 2025. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo)

The prospects of a shutdown are extremely high. There have been no talks or trading of offers for weeks. The House approved a stopgap bill to simply renew all existing funding at present levels, and then they left town.

Only the Senate is in session today. The Senate likely re-votes a procedural vote which failed just to start debate on the House-approved bill tomorrow, hours before the deadline. That needs 60 yeas to break a filibuster. Otherwise, the government is on cruise control for a shutdown.

GARBAGE COLLECTION, TOURS TO BE SUSPENDED ON CAPITOL HILL IF THERE'S A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

a photo of President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media as he departs the White House on Sept. 26, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

House Republicans may not be in Washington, but House Democrats will descend on the Capitol late this afternoon for a caucus meeting.

The government last shut down in late 2018 — early 2019. It closed for a record 35 days over a dispute about money for Trump’s border wall.

U.S. Capitol

The United States Capitol is seen in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 16, 2025. (Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)

