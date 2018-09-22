Rep. Paul Gosar's own siblings endorse Democratic opponent in scathing ad

Six of Rep. Paul Gosar’s siblings have told voters to vote for their brother's Democratic opponent in the upcoming midterm elections.

Gosar, 59, R-Ariz., is running for reelection in Arizona’s 4th Congressional District. He has represented the district since 2013, ABC News reported. However, it appears six of his nine siblings were not the fans of the representative.

The advertisement, titled “A Family Defends its Honor,” featured Jennifer, Grace, David, Joan, Tim and Gaston, Gosar’s siblings.

“None of this is pleasant for any of us,” David Gosar said in the advertisement before his other siblings echoed the same thought.

“To speak up against my brother, it brings sadness to me,” Joan Gosar said.

“I think my brother has traded a lot of the values we had at our kitchen table,” she said later.

“I couldn’t be quiet any longer, nor should any of us be,” Grace Gosar said.

“We gotta stand up for our good name,” David Gosar said. “This is not who we are.”

“It’s is intervention time and intervention time means that you go to vote and you go to vote Paul out,” Tim Gosar said.

The siblings then introduce themselves and said they all endorsed Democrat David Brill for Congress. Brill appeared at the end of the video saying he approved of the message. Gosar’s siblings appeared in other ads for Brill that were uploaded to his YouTube page. The other videos were titled, “A Rural Doctor’s Personal Healthcare Story” and “Paul Gosar Is Not Working For You.”

Gosar's siblings appeared to become publicly estranged from him last year when a letter was published in the Daily Miner. Joan, Dave, Tim, Grace, Jennifer, Gaston and Pete all signed the letter. The siblings said they wrote the letter after seeing Gosar in an interview on Vice News where he suggested that last year’s white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., was instigated by “the left” and backed by billionaire George Soros.

“This is a matter of right and wrong, not politics,” the letter by Gosar’s siblings stated. “We are aghast that Paul has sunk so low that he now spews the most despicable slander against an 87-year-old man without a shred of proof, and then doesn’t even have the guts or decency to apologize?”

The Phoenix New Times reported the campaign contacted Gosar’s siblings for the ad after a staffer saw David Gosar’s tweets criticizing his brother. Brill’s campaign manager, Todd Landfried, told the media outlet a few of Gosar’s siblings made campaign contributions to the Democratic candidate soon after.

Gosar took to Twitter in response to his siblings' remarks, pointing out that none of them were Arizona residents and said he wouldn't "be deterred from fighting for our conservative values."

"My siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump," a follow-up tweet said. "These disgruntled Hillary suppporters are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family. Stalin would be proud."

"You can’t pick your family. We all have crazy aunts and relatives etc and my family is no different. I hope they find peace in their hearts and let go all the hate. To the six angry Democrat Gosars—see you at Mom and Dad’s house!" he continued.

Fox News' Elizabeth Zwirz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.