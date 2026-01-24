Expand / Collapse search
Utah

Rep Maxwell Frost allegedly assaulted at Sundance Film Festival in racially-charged incident

The 29-year-old Florida Democrat claimed the suspect said the president would deport him before the alleged attack

By Brie Stimson Fox News
A member of Congress was allegedly assaulted Friday evening while attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., wrote on X on Saturday: "Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face."

Frost added that the suspect "was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off."

Frost said the man had been arrested and that he wasn’t hurt in the incident.

LAWMAKER TARGETED WITH DEATH THREAT AFTER CONDEMNING RACIST SIGN AIMED AT WINSOME SEARS

Maxwell Frost speaking

Rep. Maxwell Frost, D, Fla., said he was assaulted Friday evening while attending the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. ( Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn Civic Action)

"Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident," he added.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded to the news on X: writing, "I am horrified by the attack on Congressman Maxwell Frost. Grateful that he is okay, but appalled that this terrifying assault took place. The perpetrator must be aggressively prosecuted."

MEMBER OF CONGRESS SAYS SHE WAS ASSAULTED BY GANG OF YOUTH BEFORE TRUMP DC TAKEOVER 

Jeffries continued: "Hate and political violence has no place in our country, and the entire House Democratic Caucus family stands with Maxwell."

Frost at a Sundance event on Friday

Rep. Maxwell Frost attending a Sundance Film Festival event on Friday.  (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Creative Coalition)

The alleged assault took place at a party hosted by the CAA talent party at the High West Saloon, which the suspect crashed, according to Variety.

The suspect was allegedly bragging in the bathroom about being "White" before punching Frost in the face, the outlet reported.

He has yet to be identified.

Theater marquee with Sundance Film Festival written on it

The Sundance Film Festival is held in Park City, Utah, every January.  (David Becker/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Park City Police Department for comment.

The 29-year-old congressman was first elected to serve in Florida’s 10th district in 2022.

