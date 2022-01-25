Rep. Cuellar says FBI investigation will show 'no wrongdoing' on his part, still running for re-election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, posted a video statement on Twitter Tuesday saying there was "no wrongdoing" on his part related to an FBI investigation that sent federal agents to his home and subpoenaed his records.

"As I said last week I am fully cooperating with law enforcement and committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld," Cuellar said in the video message standing outside his childhood home in Laredo, Texas. "There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part. As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

Cuellar, a pro-life Democrat who has been an outspoken critic of President Biden’s handling of illegal immigration at the southern border, added that he is running for re-election and intends to win his upcoming primary election.

"Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have," Cuellar said. "Let me be clear, I’m running for re-election and I intend to win."

Cuellar’s public statement comes days after FBI agents were spotted at his Laredo home and campaign office that is reportedly linked to an investigation into dealings between individuals in the United States and the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

Shortly after FBI agents were spotted collecting items at Cuellar’s home and office, media outlets reported that a federal grand jury issued subpoenas for records from Cuellar and his wife seeking records "relating to anything of value" regarding Cuellar’s relationship with certain business leaders and foreign officials and asked for records related to "work, act, favor, or service" that Cuellar may have provided to foreign companies.

In the past, Cuellar has served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and met with multiple Azerbaijani officials, including the country's ambassador, Elin Suleymanov. Cuellar and his staff took multiple trips to Azerbaijan over the years, including a trip sponsored by a nonprofit organization led by a man convicted of failing to notify Congress that a different congressional trip to Azerbaijan, which Cuellar did not attend, was paid for by a foreign government.

