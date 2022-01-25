Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Rep. Cuellar says FBI investigation will show 'no wrongdoing' on his part, still running for re-election

FBI agents were spotted outside Cuellar's home last week

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Border surge is not slowing down: Rep. Cuellar Video

Rep. Henry Cuellar, R-Texas, joins ‘Fox & Friends’ to react to coronavirus cases surging at the southern border.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, posted a video statement on Twitter Tuesday saying there was "no wrongdoing" on his part related to an FBI investigation that sent federal agents to his home and subpoenaed his records. 

"As I said last week I am fully cooperating with law enforcement and committed to ensuring that justice and the law is upheld," Cuellar said in the video message standing outside his childhood home in Laredo, Texas. "There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there was no wrongdoing on my part. As an attorney, I know firsthand that the legal system is a pillar of our democracy."

Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks on southern border security and illegal immigration during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on July 30, 2021. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

REP. CUELLAR, STAFF TOOK SPONSORED TRIPS TO AZERBAIJAN COORDINATED BY CONVICTED BUSINESSMAN

Cuellar, a pro-life Democrat who has been an outspoken critic of President Biden’s handling of illegal immigration at the southern border, added that he is running for re-election and intends to win his upcoming primary election.

"Nothing can distract me from being laser-focused on getting the job done for you and for South Texas the way I always have," Cuellar said. "Let me be clear, I’m running for re-election and I intend to win."

Cuellar’s public statement comes days after FBI agents were spotted at his Laredo home and campaign office that is reportedly linked to an investigation into dealings between individuals in the United States and the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar delivers remarks during a rally for the passage of a trade agreement on Sept. 12, 2019, in Washington.

DEM REP. CUELLAR SAYS BIDEN LISTENING TO POLITICAL ACTIVISTS, NOT TEXAS BORDER COMMUNITIES AND LAW ENFORCEMENT

Shortly after FBI agents were spotted collecting items at Cuellar’s home and office, media outlets reported that a federal grand jury issued subpoenas for records from Cuellar and his wife seeking records "relating to anything of value" regarding Cuellar’s relationship with certain business leaders and foreign officials and asked for records related to "work, act, favor, or service" that Cuellar may have provided to foreign companies.

In the past, Cuellar has served as a co-chair of the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus and met with multiple Azerbaijani officials, including the country's ambassador, Elin Suleymanov. Cuellar and his staff took multiple trips to Azerbaijan over the years, including a trip sponsored by a nonprofit organization led by a man convicted of failing to notify Congress that a different congressional trip to Azerbaijan, which Cuellar did not attend, was paid for by a foreign government. 

Rep. Henry Cuellar talks with reporters in the Capitol after a meeting of House Democrats on June 27, 2019. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

The Democratic primary for Cuellar's seat representing Texas's 28th Congressional District is set to take place on March 1. He faces a challenge from progressive immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros, who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., the day after FBI agents were seen at Cuellar’s home.

