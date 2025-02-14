Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Immigration

Red state AG promises legal fight with ICE-resisting local governments

Indiana AG Todd Rokita says 'bad behavior' of some counties in the Hoosier State is thwarting Trump's ICE efforts

Jamie Joseph By Jamie Joseph Fox News
Published
close
Indiana AG threatens legal action against school officials and police who try to thwart ICE Video

Indiana AG threatens legal action against school officials and police who try to thwart ICE

Indiana AG Todd Rokita sent a letter to school officials and Indianapolis police urging them to cooperate with federal law enforcement officials to deport illegal immigrants or face legal action.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is threatening to sue two local jurisdictions in his state that are refusing to comply with President Donald Trump's mass deportation program of illegal immigrants. 

"Now that's a problem in Indiana, particularly because there's an Indiana state statute that I enforce that says what you have got to give, whatever level of cooperation is allowed by federal law, you shall give it as a state or local law enforcement official," Rokita told Fox News Digital in an interview Friday. 

"And, so, that's what's happening here. That defiance I need to look into now."

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) have indicated they would not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids.

'DEI ACTIVISM': REPUBLICAN AGS PRAISE TRUMP SEC MOVE TO REVERSE BIDEN CLIMATE RULE THEY FOUGHT IN COURT

ICE agent conducting arrest

ICE agents arrested seven illegal immigrants during a workforce operation raid. (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said local police have no authority to enforce federal immigration law and have no plans to participate in immigration sweeps. Similarly, IPS officials announced the district would not allow ICE agents onto school grounds without a criminal warrant.

"We still have pockets of either elected officials or those that work for elected officials, or some just on their own, that have their own ideas of what the law should be — that is to say not following the law," Rokita said.

Rokita urged IPS and IMPD this week to cooperate with ICE or face legal consequences from his office. And it wouldn't be the first time he's sued a jurisdiction in his state for not cooperating with federal officials.

REPUBLICAN STATE AGS BACK TRUMP BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER IN COURT FILING: 'TAXPAYERS ARE ON THE HOOK'

Todd Rokita at lectern

State AG Todd Rokita says Indiana law requires state and local officials to fully cooperate with federal authorities and that he will require compliance from local jurisdictions looking to evade cooperation. (AG Todd Rokita/X)

Rokita filed a lawsuit against the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Department and its sheriff, William Redman, last month, alleging a persistent refusal to comply with federal immigration detainer requests. The lawsuit claims that, between March and September 2024, nine detainer requests from ICE were not honored, hindering ICE's efforts to apprehend illegal immigrants in the county.

Indiana University and the local sheriff's office have refused to cooperate with federal immigration laws, Rokita said, "so we're going to be in court, and I'm planning to get an injunction against their bad behavior."

TRUMP ADMIN HITS BACK AS ACLU LAUNCHES LAWSUIT ON BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP: ‘READY TO FACE THEM’

Donald Trump in Capitol, flanked by military honor guard

President-elect Donald Trump arrives before his inauguration at the United States Capitol Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Melina Mara/Pool/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump's ICE raids continue across the country, and the agency detained 700 illegal immigrants last weekend, 500 of whom had prior convictions or charges, according to a senior official from the Trump administration who previously shared the details with Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital has reached out to IPS and IMPD for comment.

Jamie Joseph is a writer who covers politics. She leads Fox News Digital coverage of the Senate. 

More from Politics