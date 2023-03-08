Expand / Collapse search
Ramaswamy starts spending his millions as he launches ad blitz in key presidential nominating states

By Paul Steinhauser | Fox News
America needs to 'abandon climate religion': Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy discusses Biden's climate agenda, student loan forgiveness, and his bid for the presidency.

EXCLUSIVE: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is following through on his pledge to make a "big personal investment" in his campaign for the White House.

The multi-millionaire tech and health care entrepreneur, best-selling author, political commentator and culture wars crusader is launching ads starting Thursday in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states that kick off the GOP presidential nominating calendar.

The ads, shared first with Fox News, are the first phase of what Ramswamy's campaign says is a seven-figure media blitz that includes TV and digital ads, and mail.

"We're in the middle of a national identity crisis today. Our nation is hungry for a cause, for purpose, for meaning," Ramaswamy says in the spot."

He also argues that "the woke left preys on that vacuum," as pictures of President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer appear on screen.

Looking straight to the camera, Ramaswamy then says: "I have a dream that we can be one people again, bound by a common set of ideals as Americans. This isn't just a political campaign, it's about the unapologetic pursuit of excellence in our country. And that is what we need to revive in order to save this great nation."

Vivek Ramaswamy departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Vivek Ramaswamy departs after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, Friday, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ramaswamy, author of "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," declared his candidacy for president two weeks ago in a live interview on the Fox News Channel. He spent the next two days campaigning on the ground in New Hampshire and then Iowa.

The 37-year-old candidate — whose estimated worth is roughly half a billion dollars — told Fox News Digital that he "[expects] to make a meaningful investment" when asked how much he’ll invest in his presidential bid. 

Republican presidential candidate and multi-millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy says that small-dollar, grassroots donations are what's going to help his campaign 'go the distance' Video

"I am in a privileged position. I’m not going to apologize for my success, and I hope to use that to be able to further a positive position for the country," he added.

Among the things Ramaswamy aims to accomplish if his long-shot campaign for the White House is successful is to enact bureaucratic reform; end affirmative action; dismantle what he calls "this climate religion;" use the military "to actually protect our border, actually use it to solve the fentanyl crisis by treating the cartels south of the border as the terrorists that they are;" shut down the Department of Education; and implement eight-year sunset clauses for bureaucrats currently protected by civil service protections.

