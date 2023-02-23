Ramaswamy’s cash: Multimillionaire 2024 GOP candidate vows to make ‘meaningful investment’ in his campaign

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he’s committed to pouring plenty of his own resources into his run for the White House.

Ramaswamy, a health care and tech sector entrepreneur, conservative commentator, and crusader in the culture wars who declared his candidacy for president on Tuesday in a live interview on the Fox News Channel, is worth roughly $600 million according to Forbes. And Ramaswamy hasn’t disputed past estimates that he has a net worth of half a billion dollars.

While he won’t offer a dollar amount, the 37-year-old Ramaswamy told Fox News Digital in an interview during a campaign stop in New Hampshire that he’s "committed to the success" of his presidential campaign.

"I expect to make a meaningful investment," Ramaswamy said when asked how much he’ll invest in his presidential bid.

"I am in a privileged position. I’m not going to apologize for my success, and I hope to use that to be able to further a positive position for the country," he added.

While Ramaswamy didn't give a dollar amount, a Republican strategist with knowledge of the campaign's plans said "it's not out of the question," when asked about a rumor that the candidate could dish out $100 million of his own money on his White House bid.

The operative, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said Ramaswamy is "going to write a check so that he’s not in danger of being forced out of the race by money."

The strategist added that campaign was averaging 1,000 unique donors per day since launching on Tuesday and that Ramaswamy's "aim is build this grassroots movement where he’s getting lots of small dollar donations."

Ramaswamy told Fox News "here’s what I don’t believe in doing. I don’t believe in going to a bunch of donors, asking them for permission to run, ringing the tin can and carrying a hat in hand."

"I think the beautiful part of our country is the people get to decide who wins, and so I think a bottom-up approach is an important part of this for me… if people are going to support my message, that’s what’s ultimately going to lift this campaign," Ramaswamy said.