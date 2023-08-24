Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS

Pundits name their winners and losers from GOP debate

8 GOP candidates squared off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Wednesday night

By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
Vivek Ramaswamy on debate performance: It was fun Video

Vivek Ramaswamy on debate performance: It was fun

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins Hannity to react to his performance during the first GOP primary debate.

Conservatives took to social media on Wednesday night in droves to opine on who they believed won the first GOP primary debate and who struggled to establish themselves.

Following the conclusion of the Fox News Debate, conservatives on social media weighed in on who they thought won the debate with some praising entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, others supporting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, and many throwing their support behind Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. 

"@NikkiHaley is the debate winner tonight," political commentator Meghan McCain posted on social media. "Well done."

RAMASWAMY, PENCE CLASH AFTER FORMER VP CALLS GOP NEWCOMER A 'ROOKIE': 'THIS ISN'T COMPLICATED'

GOP presidential debate

2024 Republican presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson, from left, Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Senator Tim Scott and Doug Burgum during the Republican primary presidential debate hosted by Fox News in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Vivek #Ramaswamy was the clear winner of the @Foxnews debate," political commentator Carol Swain tweeted. "He would make a great vice-presidential choice for #DonaldJTrump or #RonDeSantis. None of the other candidates did themselves any good. I recommend they pack up and go home."

GOP Congressman Chip Roy, who has endorsed Ron DeSantis, told Fox News he believes the Florida Governor won the debate.

CHRIS CHRISTIE HIT WITH 'LOTS OF BOOS' AFTER GOP DEBATE INTRODUCTION

Tim Scott speaks

Republican presidential candidate, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks during the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Several political commentators weighed in on who they thought was uninspiring during the debate.

"Hutchinson and Burgum won't be at the next debate," conservative author Dana Loesch tweeted. "I don't even know why they were at this one."

"Nikki and Tim met expectations but didn't move the needle," Daily Wire's Michael Knowles tweeted. "Hutchinson exceeded expectations inasmuch as he didn't trans a child onstage. Doug Burgum is the worst candidate in the race by virtually every measure and somehow perhaps also the most likable."

Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy

Former Vice President Mike Pence, 2024 Republican presidential candidate, from left, Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and 2024 Republican presidential candidate, and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty)

Wednesday's debate represented the first time that GOP candidates debated together on a stage. The next debate will take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on September on Sept. 27 and will be hosted by Fox Business.

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

