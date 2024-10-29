Puerto Rico Shadow Senator endorses Trump at PA rally after 'Kill Tony' controversy at MSG

One of Puerto Rico's two "shadow senators" endorsed former President Trump only days after comic "Kill Tony" Hinchcliffe delivered a widely-criticized set demeaning the island protectorate at the Republican's New York City rally.

Shadow Sen. Zoraida Buxo, a Republican, said she was proud to be back in Allentown, Pennsylvania's third-largest city, and the anchor of a key swing congressional district. Shadow Senators are elected officials who are not seated in the upper chamber, but are tasked with advocating for their territory and its statehood.

In a recent Fox News Digital interview, Allentown Democratic Mayor Matt Tuerk said that for the first time, the city – settled by English loyalist William Allen and historically Pennsylvania Dutch – is Latino-majority. Only Hazleton and Reading reportedly have a higher proportion as of 2022.

Allentown's population is estimated at 126,000, and about one-quarter is Puerto Rican.

Buxo nodded to that development in her speech, about two hours prior to Trump's estimated speaking time. The president had been delayed leaving another event in Delaware County earlier in the day.

Buxo said she is reminded of her home island's "steadfast conservative values of community, family, faith and deep love of country."

"That is home. That is Puerto Rico," she said.

Without mentioning Hinchcliffe by name in her address, she appeared to reference the controversy, saying "we won't get rattled, we won't yield to ignorance [or] foolishness… we will remain focused on what is very important."

"We all share a desire of change for the good," she later added.

Buxo slammed the "failed policies" of the Biden-Harris administration, touching on border security, law enforcement and the economy.

She said there are nearly six million Puerto Ricans living stateside, and that about 500,000 reside in Pennsylvania.

"We Hispanics are part of the soul of this country. We have made a difference, and we will again make a difference in this coming election to bring about much-needed change," she said.

"I urge you to watch out and stay focused on what is truly important when you go to cast your vote … We need change and Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are not the option to bring about the kind of change that you need and want."

She closed her remarks with the endorsement:

"We need the leadership of Donald J. Trump as our Commander-in-Chief and Dave McCormick for a renewed leadership in the United States Senate," she said.

"Pennsylvanians – Americans, all – a better future is in your hands – your vote is the most powerful tool you have to bring about change. And for Latinos: Dale a Trump la fuersa de ta voto ("Give Trump the force of your vote").

"And for those reasons, I strongly and fully support and endorse Donald J. Trump to be our 47th president to Make America Great Again and to Make Puerto Rico Shine Again."

Meanwhile, outside the rally – held at the PPL Center hockey arena and entertainment venue home to the Flyers affiliate Lehigh Valley Phantoms -- a billboard reportedly displayed the Washington Post's headline following Trump's Madison Square Garden Event.

Flipping between Spanish and English, according to the New York Times, the type read "Trump rally speakers lob racist insults, call Puerto Rico ‘island of garbage."

Conversely, the prayer to kick off the event was recited by Roberto Albino, who called himself a "proud Puerto Rican" and complimented Trump.