Psaki's resurfaced tweets slam Trump, Sanders supporters, severely undercutting 'unity' message

President Biden often invoked a message of national unity on the 2020 campaign trail and since taking office last month – but did his top spokesperson get the message?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s Twitter feed shows a host of less-than-unifying remarks over the past few years. In some of them, she’s mocking Trump supporters, Donald Trump Jr. and Carter Page, blasting Republican House members, poking fun at White Christian conservatives and describing a Trump rally as "crazy like hide under my pillow crazy."

"To the person blasting Cher at 630am in the room next to me in NH I am assuming you are a trump supporter trying to cause trouble in the days leading up to the democratic primary," she wrote on Feb. 9, 2020. "There is no other explanation that makes sense."

On the first day of the Republican National Convention over the summer, she blasted Donald Trump Jr. for his speech.

"Am I the only one who is laughing while Donald Trump jr speaks?" she tweeted.

She wrote "an open letter to officials who won’t meet with a woman alone" op-ed for CNN in 2019, knocking the Mississippi Republicans Robert Foster and Bill Waller Jr. who, like former Vice President Mike Pence, believe it is inappropriate to meet with a woman other than one’s wife alone (the so-called Billy Graham rule).

And she blasted four Republican House members in the same tweet during the House impeachment hearings in November 2019.

"[Rep.] Will Hurd is the most disappointing partisan hack in these hearings," she wrote. "We knew who [Reps. Devin] Nunes and [Jim] Jordan would be. Expected more. [Rep. Elise] Stefanik is a closer runner up."

In February 2018, she called former Trump campaign aide Carter Page "the buffoon."

"Trump supporters are the worst, no q[uestion]," she wrote in February 2020, in a reply to a tweet pointing out the behavior of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 Democratic presidential primary supporters cursing at the supporters of rival Democratic candidates.

She also appeared to blame former FBI Director James Comey, Russia and misogyny for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 loss to Trump.

"Comey and Russia was a factor," she wrote in 2017. "It was not the only factor. "Masogyny [sic] is real. [U]nderrated-Dems loss of connection with people struggling."

In September 2019, she lauded former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke’s call to confiscate firearms, despite the Second Amendment.

"Thank you @BetoORourke take guns," she wrote. "Please. No one needs an assault weapon. This is a crisis."

She also blasted Senate Republicans for demanding due process during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.

Psaki, a former communications director under the Obama administration and State Department spokesperson, did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.

More recent tweets, after her selection for her current job as the top White House spokesperson, have been less critical of political opponents. Some have even urged bipartisan negotiations.