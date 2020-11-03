Progressive PAC touts Biden's 'ambitious' policies if he wins presidency

A leading progressive political action committee that once bashed Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy said Tuesday it will urge party unity around his “ambitious” platform if he defeats President Trump in the 2020 election.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee identified several Biden policies that have its support, including a $2 trillion investment in the development of clean energy jobs, an expansion of the Affordable Care Act and a plan backed by Elizabeth Warren to implement “green manufacturing.”

“If Biden wins, the PCCC will be calling for party unity around the ambitious ideas Biden campaigned on,” the PCCC said in an email ahead of Election Day.

Known for its support for progressive initiatives such as the Green New Deal and Medicare For All, the PCCC originally endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., for president. The group backs some of the most outspoken lawmakers on the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts.

The group said it would call for the appointment of “personnel who will implement those ideas, not undermine Biden's promises from within.”

Biden faced intense criticism from Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and other progressives during the Democratic primary. In April 2019, PCCC co-founder Adam Green referred to Biden as “the least electable Democrat that we could possibly nominate.”

After initial friction, the Democratic Party's progressive wing rallied behind Biden once he secured the nomination. The PCCC has spoken out in support of Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and praised his embrace of progressive policy ideas, such as the cancellation of federal student debt.

Biden is considering cabinet appointments on both sides of the political aisle if he is elected to office, according to multiple reports. Progressives have called for Warren to serve as Treasury Secretary and Sanders to serve as Secretary of Labor.

President Trump argued on the campaign trail that Biden is a "puppet" for powerful progressive voices who would implement radical policies if he is elected to office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.