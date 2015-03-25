Presidential Citizens Medal to go to pediatrics reformer, former senator

A renowned pediatrician who developed a leading behavioral test for newborns and a former senator who helped run the Peace Corps are among those whom President Obama will honor next week with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

Dr. T. Berry Brazelton created the Brazelton Neonatal Behavioral Assessment Scale that hospitals across the country use to detect physical and neurological abnormalities.

Former Pennsylvania Sen. Harris Wofford is a volunteerism advocate who advised Martin Luther King Jr. He helped form the Peace Corps program and was a leader in higher education.

They'll receive the nation's second-highest honor for civilians at a White House ceremony.

The White House announced previously that the six adults who died protecting children at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., will be honored with the medal.