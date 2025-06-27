President Trump predicts Gaza ceasefire ‘within the next week’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump predicted there will be a ceasefire in Gaza sometime "within the next week."

Speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Friday, Trump called the situation in Gaza a "terrible situation" but expressed optimism there could soon be a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"I think it's close. I just spoke with some of the people involved," said the president, adding, "We think within the next week we're going to get a ceasefire."

Trump also addressed the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, saying, "we're supplying, as you know, a lot of money and a lot of food to that area because we have to, I mean, you have to. In theory we’re not involved in it, but we're involved because people are dying."

He called on other countries to also send humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"You see the the lines of people just to get one meal, essentially. But it’s too bad other countries aren't helping out," he said.

"Nobody's helping out where we're doing that because I think we have to on a humanitarian basis," he went on. "I look at those crowds of people that have no food, no anything. And, you know, we're the ones that are getting it there. Some of it's being taken by some bad people, you know, as you give it and you give it out, and they're supposed to be taking care of the people, and they end up stealing the food and selling it. But we have a pretty good system now, so we're helping with that."

"We're working on Gaza, trying to get it taken care of and again, you know, a lot of lot of food has been sent there. And other countries throughout the world should be helping also," he said.

This comes after Trump authorized U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear development sites and subsequently declared a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, ending what he called "the Twelve Day War."

President Trump also took a number of questions on other matters, including one on Ukraine weapons, where he said he "may" authorize Patriot missiles for Ukraine's air defenses.