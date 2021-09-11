Trump tells NY cop during 9/11 remarks 'I think you're going to be happy' when asked if he'll run again

Former President Trump on Saturday hinted that he might run for president again in 2024.

The former president, a New York native, spoke briefly about the Sept. 11, 2001, attack on the World Trade Center and Afghanistan while visiting the New York Police Department's (NYPD) 17th precinct before taking questions from officers.

"That's a tough question," Trump responded when asked whether he'd run for president a second time. "Actually, for me, it's an easy question. I mean, I know what I'm going to do, but I'm not supposed to be talking about it yet from the standpoint of campaign finance laws, which, frankly, are ridiculous."

"But I think you're going to be happy," the former president said.

Trump went on to tout the economy, national jobs numbers, regulatory rollbacks and increased financing for the military under his administration. He also suggested that his administration was "getting along with the other side" while he was in office.

The House of Representatives made history in January when members of Congress voted for the second time to impeach Trump a week after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and days before President Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States.

The former president and his allies have previously implied that he will run again in 2024.