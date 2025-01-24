Expand / Collapse search
President Trump names Australian professional basketball team owner as New Zealand, Samoa ambassador

Novelly will 'always put America first,' Trump wrote on Truth Social

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Australian basketball Illawarra Hawks majority owner Jared Novelly will serve as the next U.S. ambassador to New Zealand and the Independent State of Samoa.

Trump described Novelly as a "highly respected philanthropist" in an announcement on Truth Social.

Jared Novelly

Illawarra Hawks owner Jared Novelly is seen in the crowd during the round five NBL match between Cairns Taipans and Illawarra Hawks at Cairns Convention Centre, in Cairns, Australia. (Emily Barker/Getty Images)

Novelly serves as chairman of Crest Sports and Entertainment and Crest Management.

He is also an East Asia Superleague Basketball shareholder, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"He will fight hard to protect our Nation’s interests in the Indo-Pacific, and always put AMERICA FIRST," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Jared!"

