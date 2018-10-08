President Trump apologizes to Brett Kavanaugh and his family at ceremonial swearing-in as Supreme Court justice

Speaking at a ceremonial swearing-in ceremony in the East Room of the White House Monday evening, President Trump apologized to Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family "on behalf of the nation" for the "campaign of political and personal destruction" he endured during his confirmation process, saying it violated "every notion of fairness, decency, and due process."

To sustained, raucous applause, Trump entered the event flanked by Kavanuagh and former Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy, who hired Kavanaugh as a law clerk from 1993 to 1994. All sitting Supreme Court justices were in attendance, as well as Kavanaugh's wife and two daughters.

Kavanaugh already took his official oaths in a private ceremony at the Supreme Court on Saturday, shortly after the Senate voted to confirm him by a narrow 50-48 margin. Stephen Breyer and Samuel Alito are the only other two Supreme Court justices to attend a ceremonial swearing-in after taking the oath and formally starting work on the high court.

The event, a rare flourish after a historically bitter and partisan confirmation battle, began with remarks from President Trump, who told Kennedy that America owes him a "profound debt of gratitude."

Fox News polls show that GOP enthusiasm is up across the board in the wake of the Kavanaugh showdown, even though political headwinds normally work against the party of incumbent presidents in their first midterm elections.

Kavanaugh, along with his law clerks, already has been at the Supreme Court preparing for his first day on the bench Tuesday. The high court is set to hear arguments in two cases about longer prison terms for repeat offenders. (Kavanaugh's four clerks all are women, the first time that has happened.)

However, the upcoming Supreme Court term is "fairly benign when it comes to hot-button issues," Adam Feldman, a Supreme Court expert who runs the blog Empirical SCOTUS, told Fox News. "This makes me think that the justices were aware of [Justice Anthony] Kennedy's likely departure when they starting granting cases for this term."

On Saturday, Chief Justice John Roberts administered Kavanaugh's constitutional oath and Kennedy administered his judicial oath. Protesters outside banged on the Supreme Court's doors, with some trying to fight their way inside. Capitol Hill police, assisting U.S. Supreme Court police, have arrested hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protesters in recent days.

Kavanaugh's confirmation capped a fight that seized the national conversation after claims emerged that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted women three decades ago. Kavanaugh emphatically denied the allegations and sharply criticized Senate Democrats for orchestrating what he called a last-minute "political hit" to destroy his reputation.

The new justice was "caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats," Trump said as he left the White House earlier Monday for a quick trip to Florida. "It was all made up, it was fabricated and it's a disgrace."

"We stood up to the mob." — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Later, in Orlando, he called Kavanaugh "a flawless person. The best student, the best scholar, the great intellect, incredible record over many years." Trump said he once told Kavanaugh his confirmation would be a "piece of cake."

"He's a great person and it was very, very unfair what happened to him. False charges. False accusations. Horrible statements that were totally untrue that he knew nothing about - frankly terms that he probably never heard in his life," Trump said at the International Association of Chiefs of Police meeting. "It was a disgraceful situation brought about by people that are evil. And he toughed it out. We toughed it out together."

The climactic 50-48 roll call vote Saturday on Kavanaugh was the closest vote to confirm a justice since 1881. Kavanaugh's confirmation appeared certain only after moderate Maine Republican Susan Collins delivered a dramatic, point-by-point explanation for voting for the nominee in a floor speech on Friday afternoon.

Collins revealed on Sunday that she initially thought Kavanaugh "perhaps needed to withdraw" after she heard Christine Blasey Ford's "very compelling and painful" testimony at a Judiciary Committee hearing in September.

But then, Collins said, "When [Kavanaugh] came back with a forceful denial, the anger and anguish he showed, and then the lack of corroboration, led me back to the fundamental issues to our legal system."

On Sunday, Collins slammed opponents' efforts to fundraise against her vote, calling them nothing more than blatant ploys to buy votes in a future election.

“They are asking me to perform an official act and if I do not do what they want, $2 million plus is going to go to my opponent. I think that if our politics has come to the point where people are trying to buy votes and buy positions, then we are in a very sad place,” Collins told CBS News' "60 Minutes."

Ultimately, every Democrat voted against Kavanaugh except for Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday praised his party's senators, who he said re-established the "presumption of innocence" in confirmation hearings.

"We stood up to the mob," he added.

Fox News' Mike Arroyo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.