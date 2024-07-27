The United States' rate of measles infections in 2024 is more than triple that of 2023, despite almost half the year still remaining.

There have been 188 reported cases of measles in the U.S. this year, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Thursday.

It's a significant increase from last year, when only 58 cases were reported nationwide.

Approximately 65% of this year's cases are associated with outbreaks, which the CDC defines as three or more related cases. There have been 13 outbreaks in the U.S. in 2024, compared to 4 outbreaks in 2023 that made up 48% of national cases.

About half of cases this year required hospitalization for the purposes of isolation or management of complications.

According to the CDC, 85% of infected individuals this year were "unvaccinated or unknown," while 10% had received one Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination and 5% had received two doses.

Medical professionals say the risk of contracting measles is extremely low after getting vaccinated.

Measles is a highly contagious and serious airborne disease that can lead to severe complications and even death, especially in children. It is characterized by a fever as high as 105°F and malaise, cough, coryza and conjunctivitis followed by spots and a rash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Despite the drastic increase in the rate of infection, it comes nowhere near 2019, when almost 1,300 cases of measles were reported across the United States in a single twelve-month period.

