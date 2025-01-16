President-elect Trump taps slew of administration picks days before inauguration

President-elect Trump on Thursday announced multiple nominations just days before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

In a series of posts on Truth Social on Thursday afternoon, Trump congratulated his picks.

Nominees include a former test engineer of missile defense systems for secretary of the Air Force, as well as a trade partnership CEO for secretary for trade and foreign agriculture affairs.

Trump selected Chris Stallings to be assistant administrator for disaster recovery and resilience of the Small Business Administration.

Stallings currently serves as the director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency and will work closely with Kelly Loeffler, the incoming small business administrator.

"[Stallings and Loeffler will] make sure that when disasters happen, our Government responds quickly and capably to protect our Small Businesses, which are the backbone of our Economy," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump tapped Luke Lindberg as U.S. undersecretary for trade and foreign agriculture affairs at the Department of Agriculture.

During Trump's first term, Lindberg served as chief of staff and chief strategy officer at the Export-Import Bank, where he earned the Distinguished Service Award.

He is currently the president and CEO of South Dakota Trade and a member of the board of directors of the National Association of District Export Councils.

South Dakota Trade is a 501(c)(6) public-private partnership that navigates international trade for the state, according to the organization's website.

Lindberg has been featured on Fox News and other outlets for his "Thought Leadership" on international affairs and agricultural policy.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that Lindberg would make sure American farmers and ranchers get the "smart" trade deals they deserve.

Troy Meink has been picked to serve as secretary of the Air Force.

Meink is serving as the principal deputy director of the National Reconnaissance Office, and he began his career as a KC-135 tanker navigator, according to Trump's post.

He later worked as a test engineer for missile defense systems.

"Troy will work with our incredible Secretary of Defense Nominee, Pete Hegseth, to ensure that our Nation’s Air Force is the most effective and deadly force in the World, as we secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Troy!"

Dudley Hoskins was selected as undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs at the Department of Agriculture.

He currently holds the title of counsel on the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and he previously spent four years at the Department of Agriculture during Trump's first term as the chief of staff for marketing and regulatory programs and senior adviser to the secretary, according to Trump's post.

"[Hoskins] will work with our great Secretary of Agriculture Nominee, Brooke Rollins, to make sure American food is the safest and healthiest in the World," Trump wrote. "Congratulations Dudley!"