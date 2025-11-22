Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

President says Chicagoans are 'chanting, bring in Trump' after violent downtown riot leaves 8 shot, 1 dead

Several teens shot, multiple officers attacked during 300-person riot in Chicago Loop

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Chicago mayor says train attack by repeat offender an 'isolated incident' Video

Chicago mayor says train attack by repeat offender an 'isolated incident'

Fox News contributor and former NYPD Inspector Paul Mauro criticizes the legal system for repeatedly releasing the suspect and dismisses Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's claim that it was an 'isolated incident'. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Saturday said Chicagoans are asking to "bring in Trump" amid a recent crime wave in the Democrat-run city.

At least eight teens were shot, one fatally, and multiple police officers were attacked Friday after a riot broke out in the Chicago Loop, the city's downtown central business district.

"Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area. Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD," Trump wrote Saturday in a Truth Social post. 

"In the meantime, Governor Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied," he added. "The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!"

Pritzker and Baier on FNC

Gov. JB Pritzker, D-Ill.,  and Fox News anchor Bret Baier clashed in October over Chicago's homicide data. (Breaking Tonight/Fox News Channel)

CHICAGO RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP OVER CRIME: 'WE WANT LAW AND ORDER'

The riot, which followed a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, broke out near State and Randolph streets at about 10 p.m. Friday, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

City Alderman Brian Hopkins, of Chicago's 2nd Ward, said 300 juveniles were rioting and attacking officers with mace and stun guns.

At least one officer was hospitalized for their injuries, he confirmed.

At least six children were shot, including a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was shot and later died at the hospital. An 18-year-old man was also wounded.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and President Donald Trump

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and President Donald Trump have butted heads over law and order in the blue city.  ( Scott Olson/Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

TRUMP SAYS 'INCOMPETENT' ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, 'NO BETTER' CHICAGO MAYOR SHOULD CALL HIM FOR HELP WITH CRIME

The violent weekend came days after a man with a lengthy criminal history was accused of ruthlessly setting a woman on fire while riding on a Chicago train.

Lawrence Reed, 50, who officials said "had no business being on the streets," is charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system.

Train footage shows the suspect allegedly coming up behind the woman and pouring the liquid on her head and body.

Train footage shows Reed allegedly coming up behind a woman and pouring the liquid on her head and body before lighting her on fire. (U.S. District Court documents)

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson later called the train attack an "isolated incident." 

Records show Reed has been arrested at least a dozen times since 2017, with charges including felony aggravated arson and multiple instances of battery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite prosecutors' request to keep him detained, a blue city judge released him back into the community with an ankle monitor.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue