President says Chicagoans are 'chanting, bring in Trump' after violent downtown riot leaves 8 shot, 1 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Saturday said Chicagoans are asking to "bring in Trump" amid a recent crime wave in the Democrat-run city.

At least eight teens were shot, one fatally, and multiple police officers were attacked Friday after a riot broke out in the Chicago Loop, the city's downtown central business district.

"Massive crime and rioting in the Chicago Loop area. Multiple Police Officers attacked and badly injured. 300 people rioting, 6 victims shot, one critical and one DEAD," Trump wrote Saturday in a Truth Social post.

"In the meantime, Governor Pritzker and the Low IQ Mayor of Chicago are refusing Federal Government help for a situation that could be quickly remedied," he added. "The people are chanting, BRING IN TRUMP!!!"

CHICAGO RESTAURANT OWNER SLAMS CITY LEADERSHIP OVER CRIME: 'WE WANT LAW AND ORDER'

The riot, which followed a Christmas tree lighting ceremony, broke out near State and Randolph streets at about 10 p.m. Friday, FOX 32 Chicago reported.

City Alderman Brian Hopkins, of Chicago's 2nd Ward, said 300 juveniles were rioting and attacking officers with mace and stun guns.

At least one officer was hospitalized for their injuries, he confirmed.

At least six children were shot, including a 13-year-old, two 14-year-olds, a 15-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old.

Less than an hour later, a 14-year-old boy was shot and later died at the hospital. An 18-year-old man was also wounded.

TRUMP SAYS 'INCOMPETENT' ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, 'NO BETTER' CHICAGO MAYOR SHOULD CALL HIM FOR HELP WITH CRIME

The violent weekend came days after a man with a lengthy criminal history was accused of ruthlessly setting a woman on fire while riding on a Chicago train.

Lawrence Reed, 50, who officials said "had no business being on the streets," is charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson later called the train attack an "isolated incident."

Records show Reed has been arrested at least a dozen times since 2017, with charges including felony aggravated arson and multiple instances of battery.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite prosecutors' request to keep him detained, a blue city judge released him back into the community with an ankle monitor.