President Biden appears to remove Trump’s Diet Coke button from Oval Office

Perhaps he’d like a Pepsi?

President Biden appears to have gotten rid of the Diet Coke button his predecessor, President Donald Trump, used on the resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Political commentator Tom Newton Dunn on Thursday tweeted a photo of Biden behind the desk with stacks of executive orders — but the famous little red button Trump pushed to get his favorite soft drink appeared to be missing.

"President Biden has removed the Diet Coke button," Dunn wrote. "Eventually Trump pressed it, and a butler swiftly brought in a Diet Coke on a silver platter. It’s gone now."

Trump showed off the button to reporters with the Associated Press and the Financial Times in 2017.

"With the push of a red button placed on the Resolute Desk that presidents have used for decades, a White House butler soon arrived with a Coke for the president," the AP reported at the time.

Trump also boasted his staffers always noticed when he pressed the button.

"Everyone does get a little nervous when I press that button," Trump told a Financial Times reporter.