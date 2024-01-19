Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden

President Biden admits US southern border is not secure while defending his policies

Biden claims he does not 'get' why House Republicans are calling for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro's impeachment

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Jacqui Heinrich Fox News
Published
close
'NO, IT'S NOT': Biden admits the US southern border isn't secure Video

'NO, IT'S NOT': Biden admits the US southern border isn't secure

Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich has more on the president's confrontation over the border crisis while defending Mayorkas amid lawmakers' impeachment efforts on 'Special Report.'

President Biden said he does not believe the border is secure, adding that has been his stance for the past 10 years as he has continued to ask for money.

House republicans are continuing with their push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a move Biden said he does not understand, even though he admits the border is not secure.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden if he thought it was unconstitutional that House Republicans were trying to impeach Mayorkas, to which the president responded with a confused look.

REPUBLICANS, DEMS SPAR AT MAYORKAS IMPEACHMENT HEARING AS STATE AGS DESCRIBE IMPACT OF MIGRANT CRISIS

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images/File)

Henrich also asked Biden if he believed the border was secure.

"No, it’s not," Biden said. "I haven’t believed it for the last 10 years. And I’ve said it for the last 10 years…give me the money."
 

He was then asked if he believed his policies have enabled any portion of the crisis at the border.

HOUSE HOMELAND DEMOCRATS BACK MAYORKAS, SLAM GOP ‘SHAM’ AHEAD OF IMPEACHMENT HEARING 

Immigrants wait to be processed at a U.S. Border Patrol transit center after they crossed the border from Mexico, Dec. 20, 2023, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (John Moore/Getty Images/File)

"No, I’ve…I’ve asked for thousands more, of everything – from judges to…anyway," Biden said.

Earlier this month, Biden was slammed by critics for his comments about doing "something" at America’s southern border, which is facing unprecedented levels of illegal immigrant crossings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sources with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in December 2023, reaching a level though unimaginable just years ago. It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded and also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.

Fox News Digital’s Alexander Hall contributed to this report.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.

More from Politics