President Biden admits US southern border is not secure while defending his policies

President Biden said he does not believe the border is secure, adding that has been his stance for the past 10 years as he has continued to ask for money.

House republicans are continuing with their push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a move Biden said he does not understand, even though he admits the border is not secure.

Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich asked Biden if he thought it was unconstitutional that House Republicans were trying to impeach Mayorkas, to which the president responded with a confused look.

Henrich also asked Biden if he believed the border was secure.

"No, it’s not," Biden said. "I haven’t believed it for the last 10 years. And I’ve said it for the last 10 years…give me the money."



He was then asked if he believed his policies have enabled any portion of the crisis at the border.

"No, I’ve…I’ve asked for thousands more, of everything – from judges to…anyway," Biden said.

Earlier this month, Biden was slammed by critics for his comments about doing "something" at America’s southern border, which is facing unprecedented levels of illegal immigrant crossings.

Sources with U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Fox News Digital that migrant encounters hit a staggering 300,000 incidents in December 2023, reaching a level though unimaginable just years ago. It is the highest total for a single month ever recorded and also the first time migrant encounters have exceeded 300,000.

