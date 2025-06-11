Poll: Majority of Democrats give thumbs-down to their leaders in Congress

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Most Democrats disapprove of how their party's lawmakers in Congress are handling their jobs, according to a new national poll.

Fifty-three percent of Democrats questioned in a Quinnipiac University survey released Wednesday gave their party's congressional members a thumbs-down, while 41% approved of their performance.

According to the poll, conducted June 5-8, just 21% of all voters approved of the way Democrats in Congress were handing their jobs, with seven in ten disapproving.

The 21% approval is the same as in Quinnipiac's February national poll, matching "an all-time low since Quinnipiac University first asked this question of registered voters in March 2009."

The survey indicates 79% of GOP voters approve of the way congressional Republicans are handling their job, with 13% disapproving.

Among all voters, 32% approved of how GOP congressional members were performing their duties, while just over six in ten disapproved.

Overall approval for Republicans in Congress has dropped eight points since Quinnipiac's February poll, with disapproval jumping nine points.

The Democratic Party has been in the political wilderness since November's elections, when Republicans won back control of the White House and the Senate and defended their fragile House majority. And Republicans made gains among Black, Hispanic and younger voters, all traditional members of the Democratic Party's base.

Since President Donald Trump's return to power earlier this year, an increasingly energized base of Democrats is urging party leaders to take a stronger stand in pushing back against the president's sweeping and controversial agenda during the opening months of his second administration. And their anger is directed not only at Republicans, but at Democrats they feel aren't vocal enough in their opposition to Trump.

And that's fueled a plunge in the Democratic Party's favorable ratings, which have hit historic lows in several surveys the past couple of months.

The new poll from Quinnipiac also indicates a decline in Trump's approval ratings among voters nationwide.

Thirty-eight percent of those questioned in the survey said they approve of the way the president is handling his duties, down three points from Quinnipiac's early April poll.

Fifty-four percent in the new poll gave Trump a thumbs-down for his handling of his job as president, down one point from the April survey.

Trump's approval ratings were mostly above water as he returned to the White House in late January, but his numbers soon slid underwater in many national surveys and remain in negative territory nearly five months into his second administration.