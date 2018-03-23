Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Politico, Twitter liberals spread video falsely implying GOP rep made racist joke

By Alex Griswold | Washington Free Beacon

Reporters and liberal activists spread a misleading clip of an Alabama Republican this week, falsely claiming he made a racist joke about a colleague.

During a congressional hearing on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) response to the disaster in Puerto Rico, Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico Jenniffer González-Colón yielded back her time to the chair, who then called on Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala.

"Thank you Mr. Chairman. Mr. Long, good to have you here," Rogers said to FEMA administrator Brock Long. "It’s refreshing to finally have a witness that doesn’t have an accent before this committee."

Rogers was making a joke in reference to Long, a North Carolina native who has a similar Southern drawl to himself. But when the video went viral after being posted by Politico, Twitter users implied Rogers was mocking González, who was not a witness.

