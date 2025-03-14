FBI investigating rise in swatting incidents after several conservatives targeted, Kash Patel says

FBI Director Kash Patel on Friday revealed that the agency is investigating a recent spike in swatting incidents after several conservative media figures said they were targeted.

"I want to address the alarming rise in ‘Swatting’ incidents targeting media figures," Patel wrote Friday morning on his social media. "The FBI is aware of this dangerous trend, and my team and I are already taking action to investigate and hold those responsible accountable."

The director stressed, "This isn’t about politics—weaponizing law enforcement against ANY American is not only morally reprehensible but also endangers lives, including those of our officers."

Swatting is when a person attempts to send armed law enforcement to another person’s house over a fake incident, which has led to deadly consequences in the past.

"That will not be tolerated," Patel continued. "We are fully committed to working with local law enforcement to crack down on these crimes."

He added that there would be more updates to come.

Conservative podcaster Nick Sortor said Thursday on X that both his father and sister were swatted that same day.

"A dozen cops attempted to kick my dad’s door in at gunpoint," he wrote. "This is literal f---ing terrorism. And the FBI should treat it as such. Before calling in the swat, this dumbs--- sent my sister an email calling me a Nazi, of course. So the motive is clear."

Sortor said the person who called the police on his father claimed he was killing his "entire family, requiring them to intervene with deadly force."

"This is nothing short of attempted murder. They wanted the police to kill my father," he added.

Conservative host Shawn Farash wrote on his X account that he and his wife were swatted Thursday night.

"We are totally safe," he assured his followers. "Thank you to everyone who checked in. We are going to do whatever is necessary to find out who is behind these coordinated attacks and hold them accountable to the fullest extent."

An apparent swatting call at Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home in December turned deadly following a car accident with police.

Greene at the time said she had been swatted at least eight times before the fake bomb threat.

In January, lawmakers introduced a bipartisan and bicameral bill to impose "strict penalties" for people who make swatting calls, including up to 20 years in prison if someone is seriously injured or killed in an incident.

"Having spent over 40 years in law enforcement, I've seen firsthand how swatting is a reckless and dangerous action that not only puts innocent lives at risk but wastes critical resources," Rep. Mike Ezell, R-Miss., said in a statement in January when introducing the bill in the House.

"Local and state law enforcement agencies are forced to divert their time, energy, and taxpayer dollars to respond to these false calls, taking them away from real emergencies. As someone who has been on the front lines, I understand the toll this takes on our officers and communities. That's why I am proud to help introduce the Preserving Safe Communities by Ending Swatting Act — a vital step in protecting both our law enforcement officers and the communities they serve."

Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, wrote on Friday that he was "proud" to cosponsor the bill.

"Multiple conservative influencers and pundits have had their homes swatted in the past several days," he wrote. "This is an extremely dangerous form of political terrorism. It’s liable to get somebody killed, and it must end now."