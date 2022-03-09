Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump
Published

Plane carrying Trump forced to make emergency landing

The emergency landing occurred Saturday

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
A private plane carrying former President Donald Trump was forced to make an emergency landing over the weekend, according to a source familiar with the incident.

The emergency landing occurred on Saturday after Trump delivered a speech at a GOP donor retreat hosted by the Republican National Committee in New Orleans.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021.

Former President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during the Save America Rally at the Sarasota Fairgrounds in Sarasota, Florida, U.S. July 3, 2021. (REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

TRUMP WINS CPAC 2024 GOP PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION STRAW POLL, WITH DESANTIS SECOND

The incident was first reported by Politico. The plane was in the air between 20 and 30 minutes when one of the engines failed and the pilot of the aircraft decided to turn around and return to New Orleans airport, Politico reported. The plane was reportedly in route to Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago property. 

Audio communications between the pilot and air traffic control personnel, according to a source who spoke with the outlet, described the landing as "emergency in nature."

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at HoverTech International, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Allentown, Pa.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at HoverTech International, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Allentown, Pa. ((AP Photo/Alex Brandon))

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

