PHOTOS: Zohran Mamdani visits with family of slain NYPD officer days after shooting

Zohran Mamdani, a socialist who has previously called to defund the police, met with slain officer Didarul Islam's family Wednesday morning.

Mamdani's 'defund police' stance back in spotlight after Manhattan shooting Video

Mamdani's 'defund police' stance back in spotlight after Manhattan shooting

'Outnumbered' panelists discuss NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani's position on police after an off-duty officer was killed in a Midtown Manhattan shooting.

Freshly back from a vacation to Uganda, Democratic New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani visited with the family of slain NYPD officer Didarul Islam on Wednesday. 

Islam, a 36-year-old police officer, was killed in a mass shooting in an office building in midtown Manhattan on Monday. The gunman, later identified as Shane Tamura, killed Islam, Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner, security guard Aland Etienne and Julia Hyman, an associate at Rudin Management, before turning the gun on himself.

Mamdani was on vacation for his wedding in Uganda at the time of the shooting. He returned on Wednesday morning and traveled straight to the Islam family's home. 

The New York Post photographed Mamdani walking up the family's home carrying flowers. Though he did not take reporters' questions after the visit, he later said during a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the family offered him breakfast and they spent close to an hour visiting. 

FLASHBACK: ZOHRAN MAMDANI PLEDGED TO 'DISBAND' KEY POLICE UNIT THAT HANDLES MASS SHOOTINGS

Mamdani on stoop of Islam family home

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani brings flowers to the family of slain NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in The Bronx, New York, July 30, 2025. Ofiicer Didarul was shot and killed in a mass shooting on Monday evening. (Matthew McDermott for New York Post)

A socialist who has previously called for defunding the police and for disbanding the special unit that responds to mass shootings, Mamdani avoided questions from reporters after the meeting. 

Speaking with reporters later that day, Mamdani explained, "I landed back in New York City this morning and went directly to the home of Officer Islam, where I met with members of his family, young and old who are heartbroken over the loss of their son, of their brother, their father, their husband, their friend. Heartbroken in a way that words cannot fully describe." 

"We spent close to an hour together, there were moments that stayed with me," he said. 

"They welcomed me into their home. They refused to let me leave until I had breakfast with them," he said, adding, "They are an embodiment of so much of what makes this city the one that we love."

The Post also photographed him hugging one of the deceased officer’s family members as he left. 

MAMDANI'S PAST 'DEFUND THE POLICE' STANCE RESURFACES AFTER DEADLY MANHATTAN SHOOTING

Mamdani hugs man outside Islam family home

Mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani hugs a man as he leaves the home of the family of slain NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in The Bronx, New York, July 30, 2025. Ofiicer Didarul was shot and killed in a mass shooting on Monday evening. (Matthew McDermott for New York Post )

After the shooting, Mamdani is getting renewed attention for a recent pledge to eliminate the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group, a key police department responsible for riots, civil disorder and shootings.

In December, Mamdani claimed the NYPD had deployed the SRG to "harass + arrest striking @teamsters."

Mamdani pledged, "As Mayor, I will disband the SRG, which has cost taxpayers millions in lawsuit settlements + brutalized countless New Yorkers exercising their first amendment rights."

During the press conference on Wednesday, however, Mamdani said, "To be very clear, as I have been over the course of this campaign. I am not defunding the police. I'm not running to defund the police."

NYC SOCIALIST WOULD-BE MAYOR ZOHRAN MAMDANI THROWS LAVISH WEDDING BASH IN UGANDA

Mamdani next to car

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani leaves the home of the family of slain NYPD Officer Didarul Islam in The Bronx, New York, July 30, 2025. Ofiicer Didarul was shot and killed in a mass shooting on Monday evening. (Matthew McDermott for New York Post)

In response to a question about a 2020 post mocking a police officer for having a breakdown in his car, Mamdani said, said the post "is out of step with the way in which I not only view police officers, the immense work that they do in this city, but also the seriousness with which we need to treat that work and the difficulties that come with that work."

In response to the shooting, Mamdani said he echoes Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., who is yet to endorse him, for a national ban on assault rifles. 

