Dem Rep. Dean Phillips breaks with Pelosi, opposes overturning Iowa congressional race

A Minnesota Democrat broke with his party on Monday by opposing the effort to overturn the election of Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, saying doing so would be "painful" for the country.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., called on Democratic leadership to abandon their pursuit of overturning Miller-Meeks’ state-certified election to place her opponent Rita Hart in Congress.

Phillips – who sits on the House Ethics Committee – said that while the electoral loss by six votes was "painful" for Democrats, overturning the election would be agonizing for America.

"Losing a House election by six votes is painful for Democrats," Phillips wrote on Twitter. "But overturning it in the House would be even more painful for America."

"Just because a majority can, does not mean a majority should," added Phillips.

Politico confirmed that House Democratic leadership gave the green light to pursue pirating Miller-Meeks’ seat on Monday.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Mike Berg told Fox News that the NRCC is happy to see Phillips break with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her "toxic attempt" to take the Iowa seat.

"We’re glad Rep. Phillips took our advice and came out against Nancy Pelosi’s toxic attempt to overturn a state-certified election," said Berg. "Rep. Phillips’ vulnerable colleagues should follow his lead."

Democrats in Congress have been pushing to reverse Miller-Meeks’ victory to represent Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District.

Miller-Meeks spoke out against the Democratic effort to take her House seat in a "Special Report" interview earlier this month, defending her state-certified win and saying people across America should be "outraged" at the attempt to overturn it.

"Everybody across the country should be outraged by this," said Miller-Meeks. "I certainly have been encouraged by those people across the country who have reached out to me and told me they’re contacting their representatives to let them know their displeasure."

