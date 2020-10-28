Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia
Published

Philadelphia DA threatens Trump over president's call for poll watchers: 'I've got something for you'

Krasner’s statement comes as Philadelphia reels from a night of violent protests over the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Second night of unrest over fatal police shooting in PhiladelphiaVideo

Second night of unrest over fatal police shooting in Philadelphia

Romney 2012 policy director Lanhee Chen and Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov react on 'The Daily Briefing'

Philadelphia’s district attorney on Wednesday threatened President Donald Trump if he sent “uncertified” poll watchers to the city, telling him in a statement, “I’ve got something for you” if any attempts are made to interfere with Election Day activities.

In a fiery statement posted on his website, District Attorney Larry Krasner likened Trump to a “lawless, power-hungry despot,” and vowed that Philadelphians “will not be cowed.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reacts while being mentioned by Danielle Outlaw at a press conference announcing her as the new Police Commissioner in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner reacts while being mentioned by Danielle Outlaw at a press conference announcing her as the new Police Commissioner in Philadelphia. (Getty Images)

Krasner said that Trump’s administration supposedly poses “the greatest danger to public health and safety in modern history.” As proof, he pointed to the more than 227,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.

Krasner’s statement comes as the city is still reeling from a night of violent protests, in which demonstrators clashed with authorities over the police shooting of a 27-year-old Black man a day earlier. Police said the man – identified as Walter Wallace Jr. – refused to drop his knife as he “advanced towards” them.

Krasner alleged that Trump, rather than “working with cities and states to improve accountability and efficacy in policing,” is seeking instead to “throw gasoline on a long-burning fire in order to provoke further unrest and violence ahead of an election he is terrified to lose.”

Protesters face off with police during a demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia. 

Protesters face off with police during a demonstration Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Philadelphia.  (AP)

“The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office continues to work with our partners in law enforcement and government to ensure every voter gets to vote and that every vote is counted,” Krasner said. “Keep your Proud Boys, goon squads, and uncertified ‘poll watchers’ out of our city, Mr. President. Break the law here, and I’ve got something for you.”

Late last month, the Trump campaign said it was preparing a lawsuit against the Office of the Philadelphia City Commissioners over their alleged refusal to admit poll watchers into satellite officers to observe the voting process.

“To the extent that your office prohibits the campaign from monitoring the casting of ballots, the campaign will seek court intervention,” a letter from an attorney representing the campaign read.

TRUMP: PHILADELPHIA POLICE SHOOTING A 'TERRIBLE EVENT,' BUT RIOTING COMES FROM GROUP JOE BIDEN 'SUPPORTS'

Trump 2020 deputy national press secretary Thea McDonald said in a statement that Philadelphia election officials are “intentionally avoiding accountability and hiding their voting system.”

Earlier this month, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said he would not let the president “interfere” with the “will of the people,” while characterizing the president as a “bad actor.”

“It will be respected whether Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania or Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said of the state's election results. “We need to drown out the president’s rhetoric and ignore the doubt that he is trying to sow about this election and make a plan to vote today, whether you choose to vote by mail, you choose to vote at an election satellite center early, or whether you choose to vote on Election Day.”

Fox News’ Brittany De Lea contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
