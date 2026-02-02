PETA’s push to retire Punxsutawney Phil sparks rare bipartisan backlash

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pennsylvania Democrats and Republicans are finding rare common ground — defending Punxsutawney Phil from animal rights activists.

Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) and GOP lawmakers are jointly rejecting pressure from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to retire the famed groundhog after he predicted six more weeks of winter on Monday.

Shapiro amplified the moment on social media by posting an image of a yellow Gadsden flag — a symbol associated with conservative politics and the 2010s Tea Party movement — but with the typical snake replaced by a groundhog.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Pennsylvania House Republican caucus told Fox News Digital that PETA’s latest idea, to replace Phil with a groundhog hologram, is off base.

"PETA lacks as much good taste as they do credibility here. Punxsutawney Phil and the celebration of Groundhog Day are core parts of what it means to be Pennsylvanian and are cherished by the nation," said House Minority Leader Jesse Topper of Bedford.

"On top of that, Phil is treated like royalty, and rightfully so," Topper said, referencing his spacious library digs that also include a large window allowing sunlight and the smiles of passersby.

"It sounds like it is time PETA be forcibly retired from bad takes and outlandish viewpoints."

In a statement, PETA said it wants to give Groundhog Day a "much-needed glow-up."

"Retire Phil to a reputable sanctuary with his family, and we’ll provide a giant, state-of-the-art, 3-D projection hologram of a groundhog along with a vocal prognostication to light up the Gobbler’s Knob stage," PETA said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Deputy Tourism Secretary Anne Ryan said in a statement that Punxsutawney Phil "draws national and international attention" to Pennsylvania every year.

"Six more weeks of winter means more time to enjoy everything that makes this season special — from skiing and snowboarding to cozy small towns, historic sites, and festive winter events," Ryan said, alluding to the commonwealth’s latest tourism slogan, "The Great American Getaway."

Punxsutawney Phil lives with his wife Phyllis and their young kit at the Jefferson County Library in downtown Punxsutawney, halfway between Altoona and Erie.

The famed groundhog's support extends well beyond his burrow. Across Pennsylvania’s historically German regions, including the Lehigh Valley and Dutch Country, Groundhog Day is marked by feasts hosted by more than a dozen "Grundsau Lodsch," or Groundhog Lodges, featuring traditional food, music, and weather forecasts delivered in the Pennsylfaanisch dialect.

There is also the famous 1993 Bill Murray film named after the holiday.