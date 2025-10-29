Pentagon scales back troops from NATO eastern flank, denies American withdrawal from Europe

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. is scaling back its military presence in Romania as Eastern Europe continues to grapple with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Some have expressed concern that this could mean American troops withdrawing from Europe, something the Pentagon denies.

U.S. Army Europe and Africa announced on Wednesday that the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team of the 101st Airborne Division would redeploy to their Kentucky-based home unit without replacement. The statement explained that this was part of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's "deliberate process to ensure a balanced U.S. military force posture."

"This is not an American withdrawal from Europe or a signal of lessened commitment to NATO and Article 5. Rather this is a positive sign of increased European capability and responsibility," U.S. Army Europe and Africa said in the statement. "Our NATO allies are meeting President Trump's call to take primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe. This force posture adjustment will not change the security environment in Europe."

However, NATO allies and some Republican lawmakers do not see the move as a sign of trust.

WHITE HOUSE REJECTS ‘BLANK CHECKS’ FOR UKRAINE, PRESSES NATO TO SHOULDER COSTS

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and House Armed Services Committee Chairman Mike Rogers, R-Ala., issued a joint statement rebuking the move.

"We strongly oppose the decision not to maintain the rotational U.S. brigade in Romania and the Pentagon’s process for its ongoing force posture review that may result in further drawdowns of U.S. forces from Eastern Europe," Wicker and Rogers' statement read.

The lawmakers said the move goes against their March 19 declaration that they would not accept significant changes to the U.S.'s military structure "without a rigorous interagency process, coordination with combatant commanders and the Joint Staff, and collaboration with Congress."

President Donald Trump told reporters earlier this month that the U.S. was not planning on withdrawing troops, but that "we may move some around a little bit."

'PUTIN IS PUSHING THE LIMITS’: EASTERN ALLIES WARN TRUMP NOT TO PULL US TROOPS

Wicker and Rogers praised Trump for the statement and added: "U.S. force posture in Europe needs to be updated as NATO shoulders additional burdens and the character of warfare changes. But that update must be coordinated widely both within the U.S. government and with NATO."

The lawmakers took issue with the timing of the decision, pointing out that just weeks ago Russian drones violated Romanian airspace. They expressed concern that moving troops "prematurely" could undermine deterrence.

"This decision also sends the wrong signal to Russia at the very moment President Trump is applying pressure to force Vladimir Putin to come to the table to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine," Wicker and Rogers added.

"The president has it exactly right: now is the time for America to demonstrate our resolve against Russian aggression. Unfortunately, the Pentagon’s decision appears uncoordinated and directly at odds with the President’s strategy."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Romania's Defense Ministry said that approximately 1,000 U.S. troops would continue to be stationed in the country after the forces are scaled back, according to Reuters.

"The American decision is to stop the rotation in Europe of a brigade that had elements in several NATO countries," the defense ministry said, according to Reuters.