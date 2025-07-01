Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Los Angeles

Pentagon releases 150 National Guard troops from security mission deployment in LA as wildfire threats mount

Despite California governor's criticism of federal deployment, Trump administration still maintains thousands of troops in Los Angeles

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has approved the release of 150 California National Guard troops from a federal security mission in Los Angeles, freeing them up for wildfire duty just as the state enters peak fire season.

The decision came at the recommendation of Gen. Gregory Guillot, commander of U.S. Northern Command, who oversees the mission. 

In a statement provided to Fox News, a USNORTHCOM spokesperson said, "Task Force 51 will release approximately 150 members of the California National Guard from the Federal Protection mission today," adding that the force remains "appropriately sourced."

TRUMP ADMIN DEPLOYS 2K MORE TROOPS TO BLUE CITY FOR ANTI-ICE RIOTS

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth delivers remarks during a meeting at the Pentagon July 1 in Arlington, Va. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The move comes days after Guillot reportedly requested the return of 200 troops to help with wildfire containment, The Associated Press reported

The National Guard's elite Joint Task Force Rattlesnake has been stretched thin since President Donald Trump deployed roughly 4,000 California National Guard troops and 800 Marines to Los Angeles in early June in response to violent protests over immigration enforcement actions.

NATIONAL GUARD AUTHORIZED TO DETAIN ICE ATTACKERS, DHS SAYS

California National Guardsmen at Los Angeles No Kings protests

California National Guard members stand in formation during a protest in Los Angeles June 14. (David Pashaee/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

The deployment sparked controversy among state political leaders, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, who criticized the move for pulling essential firefighting resources during one of the driest years on record. But the Pentagon held firm, until now.

Task Force 51 (TF-51), led by Maj. Gen. Scott M. Sherman, is tasked with protecting federal personnel and property. 

Protesters confront California National Guardsmen at Los Angeles anti-ICE protests

California National Guard soldiers stand outside a federal building June 9 in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

According to the U.S. Army North, TF-51 "provides a rapidly deployable capability" to assist in homeland defense operations. Sherman, a decorated combat veteran and longtime National Guard leader, also serves as deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army North.

Despite debate over the scope of the mission during Los Angeles' anti-ICE protests, Hegseth has stood behind it. With 150 troops released, roughly 3,850 troops remain based on the originally deployed 4,000.

Newsom's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com or to @JasmineSBaehr via X

