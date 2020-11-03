White House communications director claims Pennsylvania attorney general putting 'thumb on the scale'

The Trump campaign has a team on the ground in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania after the state's attorney general made concerning comments, White House Director of Communications Alyssa Farah told Fox News Radio.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, found himself in hot water on social media after claiming that President Trump has lost the ability to win the battleground state, just over 24 hours before the polls close on Election Day.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

“For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court,” the attorney general added. “We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

Reacting to Shapiro's tweet, Farah told "Fox Across America" with Jimmy Falla, "We've been really concerned with some of those early comments from the attorney general."

"The campaign's got a team there, a legal team ready on the ground to make sure that votes are accurately counted and that we're adhering to the laws within the state," Farah said. "But it's always concerning when those who are tasked with objectively carrying, executing an election really seem to be putting their thumb on the scale one direction or the other."

Trump hopes to once again win Pennsylvania, a battleground state with 20 electoral votes, that he took by a slim margin of .7 percent in 2016, despite polls showing Hillary Clinton with a larger lead than Biden one day before the general election.

"We have been fighting for votes in Pennsylvania. The president's got a tremendous record on energy. You've got the Democrats who on every side of it, they're for or against fracking and then supporting the ludicrous Green New Deal that would just crush Pennsylvania jobs," Farah said.

She added, "But you know what? There's a lot of paths to victory for the president as well. So we hope we win Pennsylvania. It would be an honor, but there's other routes as well."

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.