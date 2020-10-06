Pence to vote in Indiana this week as state's early voting begins

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence are expected to fly to Indiana Friday to vote in person from the second family’s home state, as early voting kicked off in the Hoosier State on Tuesday.

Pence will continue to hit the campaign trail hard this week, as he prepares for his debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday.

Following the debate Pence will then head to Arizona and Nevada on Thursday for in-person campaign events, before ending the week by traveling to Indianapolis to place his vote, according to the Indy Star.

A senior campaign advisor for President Trump said that Pence will have “a very full aggressive schedule” while President Trump recovers from his coronavirus diagnosis.

“We’re in a campaign. We have a month to go. We see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris out there campaigning,” Jason Miller told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

“He’s going to have a very full aggressive schedule, as will the first family,” Miller said, adding that neither Trump nor Pence plans on slowing down in the weeks leading up to the campaign, despite the recent spread of the coronavirus through the West Wing.

“The vice president takes very serious all these measures. Anyone around the vice president are tested," Miller said. "People are kept very safe. And again, we can’t hide from this virus forever. … We have to take it head-on. We have to re-open our economy. And we’ve got to develop a vaccine and defeat the virus."

The vice president tested negative for coronavirus Tuesday, according to his physician, Dr. Jess Schonau.

In a memo released by Schonau, Pence has reportedly not been in close contact with the president or anyone else who has been diagonosed with COVID-19.

He “has remained healthy, without any COVID-19 symptoms, and has continued to have daily COVID-19 antigen tests and intermittent PCR tests which have all resulted as negatives," Schonau wrote Tuesday.

The physician added that Pence does not need to quarantine and can continue with his campaigning duties, which are picking up in the wake of Trump's positive coronavirus test results last week.

The Trump campaign launched “Operation MAGA” in an attempt to push the campaign along, as Trump now remains in quarantine at the White House.

Trump’s children are expected to be a part of the latest initiative spearheaded by Pence and will disperse for events throughout the U.S. as the Nov. 3 election draws nearer.

Fox News' Bradford Betz contributed to this report.