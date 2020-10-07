Pence, Harris test negative for COVID-19 ahead of VP debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris have both tested negative for the coronavirus, ahead of Wednesday night’s debate in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Biden campaign confirmed to Fox News that Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, White House Physician Jesse Schonau said in a memo that Pence tested negative Tuesday afternoon, and that he is “encouraged to go about his normal activities and does not need to quarantine.

The results come amid continued attention on the possibility of candidates contracting the virus, after President Trump tested positive last week. More than two dozen of White House staffers and Trump allies, along with GOP senators and journalists, also tested positive for COVID-19. He was released from the hospital on Monday and returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

That has raised questions about potential precautions for both the presidential and vice presidential debates going forward.

The Biden campaign has insisted that plexiglass be put up between the two VP candidates ahead of the debate, a feature that was in place on Wednesday afternoon

Fox News Pat Ward and Tara Prindiville contributed to this report.