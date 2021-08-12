Pelosi rallies behind Newsom in California recall effort: 'We will defeat it'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday said she's activated her political operation to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom stay in office and expressed confidence the recall effort against him will fail.

Pelosi, D-Calif., said she's working at the grassroots level to turn out the vote in California ahead of the Sept. 14 election.

"We respect it," Pelosi said Thursday of the recall effort against the Democratic governor. "But we do not like it, and we will defeat it."

Californians are faced with two questions on their ballots: Should Newsom be recalled, and who should replace Newsom if he is removed? There are 46 candidates vying to succeed Newsom, and the governor urged his supporters this week to leave that question blank and just focus on voting "no" on the recall.

During an event Thursday with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on the Child Tax Credit, Pelosi said many of Newsom's initiatives have "alleviated" the pain of coronavirus pandemic, and she urged Californians to rally behind him.

"I want everybody to get out the vote," Pelosi said. "I have my own operation working to get out the vote [and] making calls to defeat the recall of our governor."

