Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nancy Pelosi
Published

Pelosi uses slew of gendered terms despite introducing resolution opposing them

'I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter'

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Pelosi denounces Trump as 'clear and present danger' in push for impeachment: 'He must go' Video

Pelosi denounces Trump as 'clear and present danger' in push for impeachment: 'He must go'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the House as Congress debates impeachment.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., offered a speech on Wednesday that appeared to violate the spirit of her recent resolution eliminating gendered language from the chamber's written rules.

"I stand before you as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a daughter," she said from the House floor while demanding Trump's impeachment.

Ealier this month, Pelosi encountered ridicule over the proposal, which directed the 117th Congress to remove those words and others from its rules. There's nothing in the rules that prohibit members from using gender-specific terms when speaking on the House floor or conducting business.  

Instead of wife and daughter, Pelosi's resolution directed House rules to use "spouse" and "child."

PELOSI'S NEW HOUSE RULES ARE GENDER-NEUTRAL, CURTAIL GOP'S ABILITY TO FORCE 'GOTCHA' VOTES

It read: "Strike 'father, mother, son, daughter, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, first cousin, nephew, niece, husband, wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, stepfather, stepmother, stepson, stepdaughter, stepbrother, step sister, half brother, half sister, grandson, or granddaughter' and insert 'parent, child, sibling, parent’s sibling, first cousin, sibling’s child, spouse, parent in-law, child-in-law, sibling-in-law, stepparent, stepchild, stepsibling, half-sibling, or grandchild.'’’

The resolution received backlash from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who called it "stupid."

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., supported the changes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"From my standpoint, the gender-neutral language is just consistent with an effort for the House, in the best tradition of the House, to reflect the gorgeous mosaic of the American people in the most sensitive fashion possible," said Jeffries earlier this month.

"And the House, of course, is designed to be the institution closest to the American people to reflect the hopes, the dreams, the aspirations, the fears, concerns, anxieties, in the words of the framers the passions of the American people."

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

2020 Presidential Election