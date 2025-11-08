Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi earned more than $130 million in stock profits, return of 16,930%, during time in Congress: report

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently announced she won't seek re-election

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Far-left California Dem early favorite for Pelosi's seat Video

Far-left California Dem early favorite for Pelosi's seat

Fox News contributor Mary Katharine Ham joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss the precedent set by Zohran Mamdani's win in the New York City mayoral election, enabling socialism and far-left candidates to run for higher positions of government.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi have raked in more than $130 million in stock profits over the course of her congressional career, a report said.

That’s a return of 16,930% over nearly four decades representing California, according to the New York Post.

The figure comes as Pelosi, 85, announced this week that she will not be seeking re-election after completing her current term in 2027.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Pelosi’s office for comment.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN PRAISES NANCY PELOSI'S ABILITY TO GET HER AGENDA PASSED, WISHES GOP COULD DO THE SAME

Nancy Pelosi speaks in New York City

Speaker Emerita Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks onstage during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit on Sept. 23, 2025, in New York City.  (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images for Concordia Annual Summit)

Before entering office in 1987, Pelosi and her husband reported between $610,000 and $785,000 in stocks in their portfolio, the Post said, citing a financial disclosure form.

Those stocks reportedly included CitiBank and companies that are no longer publicly traded.

Over time, that portfolio has soared in value to $133.7 million today, the Post reported, citing estimates from Quiver Quantitative.

The newspaper said the profit of 16,930% exceeds the 2,300% that the Dow Jones had during the same time period.

NANCY PELOSI'S CRITICS CELEBRATE RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul led by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica, on June 29, 2022. (Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Pelosis are now worth an estimated $280 million, according to the Post.

Pelosi announced Thursday that she would not be seeking re-election.

"There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.' The anthem of our city," Pelosi said in a video.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress," she said. "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward."

Former President Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi

Former President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

Pelosi has been a power player in U.S. politics for decades, having served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

Fox News Digital's Elizabeth Elkind and Rachel Wolf and Fox News' Peter Doocy contributed to this report.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

