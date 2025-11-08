Pelosi earned more than $130 million in stock profits, return of 16,930%, during time in Congress: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi have raked in more than $130 million in stock profits over the course of her congressional career, a report said.

That’s a return of 16,930% over nearly four decades representing California, according to the New York Post.

The figure comes as Pelosi, 85, announced this week that she will not be seeking re-election after completing her current term in 2027.

Before entering office in 1987, Pelosi and her husband reported between $610,000 and $785,000 in stocks in their portfolio, the Post said, citing a financial disclosure form.

Those stocks reportedly included CitiBank and companies that are no longer publicly traded.

Over time, that portfolio has soared in value to $133.7 million today, the Post reported, citing estimates from Quiver Quantitative.

The newspaper said the profit of 16,930% exceeds the 2,300% that the Dow Jones had during the same time period.

The Pelosis are now worth an estimated $280 million, according to the Post.

Pelosi announced Thursday that she would not be seeking re-election.

"There has been no greater honor for me than to stand on the House floor and say, ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco.’ I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I've always honored the soul of Saint Francisco — ‘Lord, make me an instrument of thy peace.' The anthem of our city," Pelosi said in a video.

"That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans to be the first to know I will not be seeking re-election to Congress," she said. "With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative as we go forward."

Pelosi has been a power player in U.S. politics for decades, having served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and then again from 2019 to 2023.

