©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi calls Lady Gaga concert in San Francisco 'the most fun I've had in a long time'

Video shows former House speaker dancing during Mayhem Ball Tour show

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was spotted this week with a cheering crowd at a Lady Gaga concert in San Francisco. 

"It was a fabulous show in San Francisco!" Pelosi, the 85-year-old speaker emerita, said in a post Tuesday on X.

"The most fun I’ve had in a long time." 

Lady Gaga and Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently attended a Lady Gaga concert in San Francisco.  (Getty Images)

A video of the event, part of Lady Gaga's global Mayhem Ball Tour, shows Pelosi walking to her seat close to the stage as Gaga performs. She is then seen moving to the performance as Lady Gaga plays the guitar. 

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that Pelosi attended the concert with her husband, Paul Pelosi. 

Tickets for the concert ranged from roughly $175 to $550, while the range for VIP tickets was $700 to $1,000.

Actress Lady Gaga shows off quirky ensemble at Venice Film Festival.

Lady Gaga sported an ornate Philip Treacy hat on the red carpet. (Warner Bros.)

In 2021, Pelosi attended a Lady Gaga concert with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the newspaper reported. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

