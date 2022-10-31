Paul Pelosi called cops on attack suspect David DePape from the bathroom: report

Paul Pelosi was only able to call the police on his alleged attacker, David DePape, after saying he needed to use the bathroom and making the call from there, according to reports.

Police arrived on Friday at 2 a.m. to find DePape, 42, inside Pelosi's home, struggling with Pelosi over a hammer. DePape had reportedly called out for Nancy when first entering the home and then attempted to tie up the 82-year-old man using a bag of zip-ties he brought.

Pelosi did not have access to his phone during the incident because he had left it charging in the bathroom, according to a report from Politico. He was only able to call for help once he made it to the room.

DePape, a conspiracy theorist who frequently posted online, has been "mentally ill for a long time," according to his purported ex-life partner, Oxane Taub.

Taub, herself a jailed nudist activist convicted on child abduction charges, claimed in an interview with ABC7 to have raised two sons with DePape, along with her daughter from a previous relationship.

"He is mentally ill. He has been mentally ill for a long time," Taub told the outlet, adding that she had split with him roughly seven years ago.

Taub went on to detail one incident when DePape reportedly came home after disappearing for almost a year out of the blue.

"He came back in very bad shape. He thought he was Jesus. He was constantly paranoid, thinking people were after him. And it took a good year or two to get back to, you know, being halfway normal," she added.

Pelosi was rushed to the hospital for treatment after the incident. Police say Pelosi was struck at least once with the hammer, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

DePape faces charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and other felonies following the incident.