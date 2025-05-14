Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Parade of camels welcome Trump motorcade to Qatar

'We appreciate those camels,' Trump said of the greeting

Emma Colton By Emma Colton Fox News
Published
close
The Faulkner Focus - Wednesday, May 14 Video

The Faulkner Focus - Wednesday, May 14

Donald Trump, middle east trip, Joe Biden decline

President Donald Trump and his motorcade were greeted by dozens of mounted camels after his plane landed in Qatar Wednesday morning as he continues his four-day trip to the Middle East. 

"We appreciate those camels," Trump said Wednesday while meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. "I haven't seen camels like that in a long time. And really, we appreciate it very much."

Camels

Camels in Qatar greeted President Donald Trump's motorcade.  (Fox News)

The motorcade traveling from the Doha airport to the Amiri Diwan, which serves as the central hub of the Qatari government, also included red Tesa Cybertrucks in an apparent nod to Tesla CEO and Trump ally Elon Musk, as well as men on horseback. 

SAUDIS DEPLOY MOBILE MCDONALD'S FOR TRUMP'S TRIP TO THE KINGDOM

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 1 of 5

    President Donald Trump holds up a pen given by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as they exchange documents during a signing ceremony at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 2 of 5

    President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One en route from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 3 of 5

    President Donald Trump is greeted by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as he arrives on Air Force One at Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025.  (Alex Brandon/AP)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 4 of 5

    Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomes President Donald Trump during an official welcoming ceremony at the Amiri Diwan in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 5 of 5

    President Donald Trump and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gesture during a state dinner at Lusail Palace in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump signed a series of agreements with al-Thani Wednesday as part of the trip, including a purchasing agreement by Qatar for Boeing aircraft, as well as letters of intent and "joint cooperation" between Qatar and the U.S. 

Trump arrived to Doha Wednesday morning, and met with local leaders as well joined a Qatari State Dinner. 

TRUMP SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH QATAR ON DEFENSE AND BOEING PURCHASES

Wednesday's deals follow Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia Tuesday, when he signed a "strategic economic partnership" with Saudi Arabia for energy, defense, mining and space-based agreements that amount to $600 billion. Trump said the deal could lead to the creation of 2 million jobs in the U.S.

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 1 of 4

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks next to Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the day of a state dinner, at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, May 14, 2025. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 2 of 4

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds his hand on his heart as the U.S. national anthem is played at a state dinner hosted by Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump, at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, May 14, 2025. (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 3 of 4

    U.S. President Donald Trump salutes next to Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani as the U.S. anthem is played on the day of a state dinner, at Lusail Palace in Lusail, Qatar, May 14, 2025.  (Brian Snyder/Reuters)

  • President Donald Trump visits Qatar
    Image 4 of 4

    Qatar Emiri Air Force F-15s provide an honorary escort for Air Force One, carrying President Donald Trump, as it arrives in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (Alex Brandon/AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Saudi Arabia also welcomed Trump with grand gestures, including sending fighter jet escorts to welcome Air Force One to the ground and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman greeting Trump on the tarmac. 

The Saudis also rolled out a mobile version of Trump's beloved fast-food joint, McDonald's, in Riyadh during his trip. 

More from Politics