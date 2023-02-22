Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Wisconsin
Published

Over 20% of Wisconsin voters turned out in Supreme Court primary

WI elections officials say at least 960,477 ballots were cast in Tuesday's hypercompetitive primary

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

About 20% of the state’s voting-age population cast ballots in the Wisconsin Supreme Court primary, state elections officials said Thursday.

ABORTION DOMINANT ISSUE AS WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE ENTERS SECOND ROUND

Wisconsin elections officials anticipate that about 20% of the state's electorate turned out to vote in Tuesday's Supreme Court primary.

Wisconsin elections officials anticipate that about 20% of the state's electorate turned out to vote in Tuesday's Supreme Court primary. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

The Wisconsin Elections Commissions announced Wednesday that unofficial results show voters cast at least 960,477 ballots in Tuesday's primary. That translates to 20.5% of the 2022 voting age population of 4,676,183 people as counted by the state Department of Administration.

WISCONSIN SUPREME COURT RACE TO DETERMINE MAJORITY CONTROL HIGHLIGHTED BY ABORTION, REDISTRICTING

The turnout was among the highest for a spring primary election with a state Supreme Court contest in recent years. About 16% of the voting age population cast ballots in 2020; about 12% cast ballots in 2018; and about 13% cast ballots in 2016, according to the elections commission.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

More from Politics