Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she won't endorse anyone in special election to replace her

'I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative,' Greene wrote

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announces resignation

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said Friday that she will resign effective Jan. 5, 2026

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who recently announced that she plans to resign, noted that she will not make an endorsement in the race to fill her seat next year.

"Looking ahead towards the Special Election for my Congressional seat, I will not be endorsing anyone out of respect to my district. I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative. So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," Greene said in a Monday post on X.

The congresswoman, who has served in the House of Representatives since early 2021, announced on Friday that January 5 will be her final day in office. 

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: HOUSE MATH TURNS TRICKY AS GREENE RESIGNATION TIGHTENS GOP GRIP ON POWER

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., talks with reporters after a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Greene won re-election last year, which means her planned departure from Congress will occur well before the end of her two-year term slated to end in early 2027.

President Donald Trump targeted Greene on Truth Social prior to her resignation announcement and has continued to do so following the news of her decision, calling her "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown."

In a Monday post on X, Greene described "Smears, lies, attacks, and name calling" as "childish behavior, divisive, and bad for our country."

TRUMP CLAIMS GOP HAS ‘NEVER BEEN SO UNITED,’ CALLS GREENE AND OTHER REPUBLICANS ‘LOWLIFES’

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (John McDonnell/Getty Images)

She has repudiated the idea that she plans to run for president.

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems," she wrote in a post on X. 

REP. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE SLAPS DOWN NOTION THAT SHE'S EYEING A PRESIDENTIAL RUN

GOP's Marjorie Taylor Greene denies reports of bid for White House after announcing resignation Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it. And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title," she wrote.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue