Outgoing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she won't endorse anyone in special election to replace her

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who recently announced that she plans to resign, noted that she will not make an endorsement in the race to fill her seat next year.

"Looking ahead towards the Special Election for my Congressional seat, I will not be endorsing anyone out of respect to my district. I truly support the wonderful people of Georgia 14 and want them to pick their Representative. So anyone claiming they have my endorsement would not be telling the truth," Greene said in a Monday post on X.

The congresswoman, who has served in the House of Representatives since early 2021, announced on Friday that January 5 will be her final day in office.

Greene won re-election last year, which means her planned departure from Congress will occur well before the end of her two-year term slated to end in early 2027.

President Donald Trump targeted Greene on Truth Social prior to her resignation announcement and has continued to do so following the news of her decision, calling her "Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Brown."

In a Monday post on X, Greene described "Smears, lies, attacks, and name calling" as "childish behavior, divisive, and bad for our country."

She has repudiated the idea that she plans to run for president.

"Running for President requires traveling all over the country, begging for donations all day everyday to raise hundreds of millions of dollars, arguing political talking points everyday to the point of exhaustion, destroying your health and having no personal life in order to attempt to get enough votes to become President all to go to work into a system that refuses to fix any of America’s problems," she wrote in a post on X.

"The fact that I’d have to go through all that but would be totally blocked from truly fixing anything is exactly why I would never do it. And most importantly, I’m not the kind of person who is willing to make the deals that must be made in order to be allowed to have the title," she wrote.