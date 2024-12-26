Ousted Rep Cori Bush thinks she'll seek office again: 'I will always be Squad'

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a member of the progressive cadre of lawmakers known as the "Squad," thinks she will eventually run for political office again.

The outgoing congresswoman took office in 2021 and won re-election in 2022 but lost the Democratic primary in Missouri's 1st Congressional District this year.

"Running for office again is not off the table at all. I did not expect to only be in Congress for four years, and so I do believe at some point I will run again, whether it’s for Congress or something else, I don’t know. I don’t have any plans right now, but it’s not off the table," she said, according to Politico.

"The Squad will keep fighting," she declared. "The numbers will be lower for the 119th Congress, but they will keep fighting for people who have the greatest need. They’re not going to change their priorities and what they believe. The number of people in Congress on the team will just be smaller. But they’ve never been silent. Anyone who underestimates our power is severely mistaken, because we aren’t going anywhere, and I will always be Squad. I’m not going far."

Like Bush, outgoing Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., another Squad member who took office in 2021, is departing Congress after losing a Democratic primary this year.

Bowman has indicated that he may seek office again.

"The liberating aspect of no longer being in Congress formally is now I have an opportunity to be helpful and support my community in a variety of ways. There's many ways to teach and be an educator and lead as it relates to education. There's many ways to impact electoral politics. I plan to be a part of that from a community organizing perspective and a fundraising perspective. And yes, there is a good chance I will run for office again, at some point, depending on the right situation and where that goes," Bowman said, according to City & State.

"I'm going to be hyperlocal initially in my engagement," he noted. "It's time to build that power in places like Yonkers in the Bronx, across the city and state and across the country."

