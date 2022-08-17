Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan announces massive seven-figure ad buy in push to flip state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Oregon's Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is announcing a massive seven-figure ad buy ahead of the November general election, addressing quality of life issues facing Oregonians in a push to become the state's first GOP governor in decades.

In the ad, titled "Roadmap," Drazan vows to take action on issues she says current Democratic Oregon Gov. Kate Brown's policies have made worse and which, according to her, were influenced by her opponents, Democrat nominee Tina Kotek and independent candidate Betsy Johnson.

"Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson have been driving Kate Brown's agenda for years. They've led Oregon down the wrong path," Drazan says in the ad. "Tina and Betsy haven't fixed anything. In fact, they've made things worse"

"We need a new direction. My roadmap for Oregon cleans up our streets, stops the tax increases, and makes life more affordable for Oregon families. The stakes couldn't be higher, but together we can do this," she adds.

OREGON GOP HOPEFUL CHRISTINE DRAZAN REVEALS PLANS FOR STATE THAT HASN'T ELECTED REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR IN DECADES

Drazan, who led Republicans in the state House as minority leader prior to stepping down from the role in 2021, has focused her campaign on local issues affecting Oregon's citizens, rather than the political battles gripping Washington, D.C.

Her campaign, aware that no Republican has been elected to lead Oregon since 1982, has honed in on issues like homelessness, school standards and the cost of living in the state, trying to connect them to Democratic leaders who've been in charge for years.

"Kate Brown, Tina Kotek, and Betsy Johnson have been a part of the same team wearing the same jerseys for more than a decade. The results have been nothing short of devastating for Oregon families," Drazan's campaign manager, Trey Rosser, told Fox News digital.

"Taxes are too high, our streets are a mess, schools are failing our children, and it has never been more expensive to live and raise a family in Oregon. Christine Drazan is the only candidate who can lead Oregon in a new direction starting on Day One," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ad will begin running Wednesday statewide on TV and digital platforms.