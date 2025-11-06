Optimism fades as Senate Democrats dig in, hold out over Obamacare demands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Any optimism that either side of the aisle had that the government shutdown could come to an end this week appeared to fade on Capitol Hill, as Senate Democrats appear ready to hold out longer for a deal on expiring Obamacare subsidies.

Senate Democrats left another long closed-door caucus lunch on Thursday, signaling a unified front as the shutdown entered its 37th day amid Republican demands to take a deal to reopen the government.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus are still riding high after a successful Tuesday night election that saw Democratic candidates pummel their Republican opponents. While there are bipartisan talks among centrist Senate Democrats and Republicans on a way out, the majority of the caucus appeared ready to hold the line.

"We had a very good, productive meeting," Schumer said as he exited the lunch.

Others espoused messages of unity among the ranks and bristled that they were holding out from reopening the government.

"It’s not about holding out," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said. "We fight for access to healthcare for millions of people across this country. Affordability is a giant issue for American families. They told us that at the polls on Tuesday, but they tell us that every day of their lives."

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., plans to put the House-passed continuing resolution (CR) on the floor again on Friday to test Democrats’ resolve. It’s expected that they’ll block the bill once again.

Thune and Republicans have remained firm in their position that the Obamacare issue would be considered after the government reopens, and he has offered Senate Democrats a vote on the matter, which is also expected to fail.

But Senate Democrats demand that President Donald Trump get involved and negotiate a deal on the expiring subsidies. Democrats also brushed aside comments from House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who earlier in the day said that he would not promise a vote in the House on the expiring subsidies.

"I can tell you that Mike Johnson is only going to do what one person tells him, and that one person is Donald Trump, who has declared himself basically the Speaker of the House," Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said.

Still, Senate Republicans hope that Senate Democrats will accept the offer, along with the plan to pair the CR with a trio of spending bills to jump-start the government funding process.

"I think the clear path forward here with regard to the [Obamacare] issue, open up the government, and we head down to the White House and sit down with the president and talk about it," Thune said. "But I just, right now there is hostage-taking, as you all know, the consequences are getting more pronounced."

There is also the question of whether the Senate stays in over the weekend ahead of a scheduled recess for Veterans Day next week.

Senate Democrats want to stay in, but Republicans aren’t keen to stick around unless there are signs of real progress toward reopening the government.

"I do expect to be here this weekend," Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., said.