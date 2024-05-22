Hunter Biden tax trial postponed to September

The federal judge presiding over Hunter Biden's criminal tax trial in California has sided with the first son's attorneys, moving his trial from June to September.

United States District Court for the Central District of California Judge Mark Scarsi heard arguments during a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, after Hunter Biden's attorneys requested to delay his trial on tax charges stemming from Special Counsel David Weiss' investigation.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to federal tax charges in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California — specifically, three felonies and six misdemeanors concerning $1.4 million in owed taxes that have since been paid.

Weiss alleged a "four-year scheme" when the president's son did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 while also filing false tax reports.

The trial was set to begin on June 20, but Scarsi postponed the trial, and said jury selection will begin Sept. 5.

Federal prosecutors asked Scarsi earlier this month to deny Biden's request to delay his trial, after the first son's attorneys previously agreed to the June 20 date last year.

"No defendant would be afforded a continuance because he wrongly chose to lodge a jurisdictionless appeal, and this defendant should be treated no differently," the motion states." Defense counsel offers a handful of other reasons why he wants a trial delay of 77 days, but none of them warrant a continuance. The motion should be denied."

The first son's trial on federal gun charges is set to begin on June 3 in Delaware.

Weiss also charged Hunter Biden in Delaware with making a false statement while purchasing a firearm; making a false statement related to information required to be kept by a licensed firearm dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the charges in Delaware.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Lee Ross contributed to this report.